Rotimi Amaechi, Segun Osoba, Jumoke Adenowo, Shaffy Bello, Muhammadu Sani Abdullahi attend The Future Awards Africa 2019

Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation; Segun Osoba, the Former Governor of Ogun State; Jumoke Adenowo, the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Business; and Shaffy Bello, actress and singer, joined many other personalities who attended The Future Awards Africa 2019, which held today, 24 November, 2019 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

The Future Awards Africa celebrates inspiring, young Nigerians changing the African narratives and making impact through their initiative, skill and creativity, thereby raising responsible citizens with the desire to achieve more and create better communities.

Other celebrities at the event include Ade Ipaye, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Vice President; Juliet Ehimuan, Google Country Manager; Muhammadu Sani Abdullahi, Chief of Staff to the Kaduna State Governor; Lala Akindoju, actress and producer; Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, comedian; Omawumi and Waje, singer-songwriters.

