Rotimi Amaechi, Segun Osoba, Jumoke Adenowo, Shaffy Bello, Muhammadu Sani Abdullahi attend The Future Awards Africa 2019

Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation; Segun Osoba, the Former Governor of Ogun State; Jumoke Adenowo, the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Business; and Shaffy Bello, actress and singer, joined many other personalities who attended The Future Awards Africa 2019, which held today, 24 November, 2019 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

The Future Awards Africa celebrates inspiring, young Nigerians changing the African narratives and making impact through their initiative, skill and creativity, thereby raising responsible citizens with the desire to achieve more and create better communities.

Other celebrities at the event include Ade Ipaye, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Vice President; Juliet Ehimuan, Google Country Manager; Muhammadu Sani Abdullahi, Chief of Staff to the Kaduna State Governor; Lala Akindoju, actress and producer; Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, comedian; Omawumi and Waje, singer-songwriters.

Check out pictures below:

 

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor November 25, 2019

The Future Awards Africa 2019: Check out full list of winners

The 2019 edition of Future Awards was held on Sunday November 24, at the Balmoral hall of the Federal Palace ...

Op-Ed Editor November 23, 2019

Surprise! The Future Awards Africa unveils Falz and Toni Tones as surprise hosts for 2019 edition

Africa’s biggest youth awards, The Future Awards Africa, has announced musician, actor, entertainer and President of the Sweet Boy Association ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 21, 2019

Funke Akindele-Bello, Akin Lewis, Deyemi Okanlawon, other stars of Your Excellency turn out in force to meet the press

EbonyLife Films today staged an opportunity for the Nigerian media to meet the star-studded cast of its latest feature film, ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 19, 2019

Wema Bank partners YNaija and The Future Project to present YTECH 100 2019

Wema Bank and The Future Project in collaboration with YNaija will be hosting and celebrating the brightest and the best ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 19, 2019

The Future Awards Africa presents ‘The Future Festival ‘19

 The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) presents a 1-day festival that includes conversations on technology and the future of gender. The ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 14, 2019

REDx Management Trainee Bootcamp Season 2 to commence January 2020

RED | For Africa, the company with largest number of youth-focused media brands in Africa, has announced the second season ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail