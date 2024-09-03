Ruger Sets Release of Sophomore Album “Why Always RU” for 2025

Ruger Sets Release of Sophomore Album "Why Always RU" for 2025

Afrobeat superstar Ruger is set to make waves in the music industry again with the anticipated release of his sophomore album, “Why Always RU,” scheduled for 2025.

He broke into the music scene in 2021 with his debut EP “Pandemic.” The project’s lead single, “Bounce,” quickly became viral, showcasing Ruger’s unique vocal style and songwriting talent. This breakout success firmly established him as one of the most promising new voices in the Afrobeats genre.

One of the recent highlights of Ruger’s career was his establishment of his record label “Blown Boy Ent.,” his collaboration with fellow Nigerian artist BNXN (formerly known as Buju). Their joint project, released earlier this year, was met with substantial commercial success.

