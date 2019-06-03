Sanwo-Olu is saying all the right things, but we’ve been through this before

Sanwoolu

After the initial furore of the inauguration, our new governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sprung to action, engaging us via social media and making all the right moves. He has honed in on the Apapa port crisis which has lost the state and the country millions of dollars in lost revenue, saying all the rights about how the multi-faceted crisis that includes bad roads, accusations of corruption among port officials and poor infrastructure that leads to delay in shipment deliveries. It is almost inspirational, almost. The only problem with this whole spiel, is that we have seen it all before.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has followed the APC governorship playbook that ex-governor Akinwunmi Ambode used when he first got into office, almost to the letter. He’s gotten a makeover to appeal to Lagos’s fashionable milieu, is aggressively courting the entertainment crowd by allowing himself be thrown an inauguration bash, though he is ditching Shina Peller’s Quilox for Cubana Lagos (Shina Peller is a government official now so he has bigger fish to fry). Most importantly, he is hitting the streets and trying (visually at least) to give us the impression that he’s a hands-on governor. But does that mean we’ll see any real change?

The Lagos state APC has a long history of handpicking political candidates. Governor Ambode’s ascension to governorship was marked by a political tussle between him and Olasupo Shashore, the candidate favoured by former governor Babatunde Fashola. Ambode’s own candidacy was marred by a very public humiliation at the polls, after he was rumoured to have gone against Alhaji Bola Tinubu and tried to divert their coin. It is clear that no Lagos state governor or governorship candidate has 100% autonomy, and whatever autonomy they do have while in office, is a direct consequence of the level of rebellion they undertake against Lagos APC leadership. Sanwo-Olu’s position is especially tenuous because of the circumstances surrounding his race to governorship and the expectations that have come with his new position.

Is Sanwo-Olu going to be a rebel like Fashola or a rebel like Ambode? Is he going to  be a pawn? It is too soon to tell, but we have genuine reason to be wary.

Tags: ,

About The Author

Edwin Okolo is an author and journalist who has worked with YNaija, TheNativemag and the Naked Convos.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Wilfred Okiche June 3, 2019

Film Review: Knockout wants to make you laugh. What’s wrong with that?

It is hard to recall considering today’s fragmented media space but there was a time when Wale Adenuga Productions was ...

Bernard Dayo June 3, 2019

The Big 5: Don’t attack Buhari, obey constituted authorities and shun violence, Kumuyi tells Christians; US demands social media handles from visa applicants | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today: Don’t attack Buhari, obey constituted authorities and shun violence, Kumuyi ...

Bernard Dayo June 2, 2019

Rambo: Last Blood, Jessica Jones season 3, The Goldfinch – Here are the movie trailers you might have missed during the week

It was a whirlwind of movie trailers during the week. Case in point: Pixar’s new animation film Onward, which imagines ...

Wilfred Okiche June 2, 2019

Film Review: Does Katung Aduwak’s Heaven’s Hell succeed in breathing new life into the sex scandal?

If you scored a thousand Naira for every time the f… word was uttered in Heaven’s Hell, the long gestating ...

Bernard Dayo June 1, 2019

Court grants Naira Marley N2m bail; Oshiomhole ordered away for breaching protocol at presidential inauguration and other stories that made the headlines this week

Here are the stories that drove conversation this week: SEC bars Oando’s Wale Tinubu, five others from public companies The ...

Bernard Dayo May 31, 2019

The Timi Dakolo backlash for alleging Pastor Fatoyinbo sexually abuses COZA members shows that churches aren’t ready for #MeToo

The internet on Thursday was all about Timi Dakolo spilling some tea on his Instagram, wherein he called out a ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail