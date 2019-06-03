WaterEase Africa organises seminar to help break the silence about menstrual hygiene management

May 28th is celebrated internationally as the World Menstrual Hygiene Day. Menstrual hygiene day is meant to serve as a platform to bring together individuals, organisations, social businesses and the media to create a united and strong voice for women and girls around the world, helping to break the silence about menstrual hygiene management.

To mark the 2019 edition which was themed “it is time for action,” WaterEase Africa, a civic organization working to ensure people especially women and children have ongoing access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene regardless of place or economic status using advocacy, technology and grassroots mobilization, organized a Menstrual Hygiene Education Outreach. The venue of the outreach was at Adiaha-Obong Secondary School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Topics covered during the workshop styled event included – how to properly use a sanitary pad, wrong taboos about period, the need/how to maintain proper menstrual hygiene, and a whole lot more. It had 1024 girls in attendance and were taught by WaterEase’s team which included Doctors, Pharmacists and Nurses. Sanitary pads were also donated to the students.

The leader of the team Pharm Aniefiok Mike maintained that as an organization WaterEase believes:

-It is time to educate & end Period stigma.

-It is time to ensure access to sanitation & menstrual products.

-It is time to take action on menstrual hygiene education to ensure that no girl is left behind because of her period.

The founder of WaterEase, Mmekidmfon Umanah mentioned that WaterEase is Aimcare’s NG nonprofit vehicle to fight extreme poverty and improve health in mostly rural and some peri-urban areas, by providing communities, schools and primary health care centers with clean water and sanitation facilities, helping young girls with menstrual hygiene management through hygiene education and providing low income women with soft skills to make money and support their families.

He thanked the dedicated team and sponsors as well as the Board of Directors for their support to the Organization and promised to do more for the young, women and vulnerable in the society.

More about WaterEase Africa can be viewed at www.waterease.org and on Instagram @watereaseorg.