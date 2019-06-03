WaterEase Africa organises seminar to help break the silence about menstrual hygiene management

May 28th is celebrated internationally as the World Menstrual Hygiene Day.  Menstrual hygiene day is meant to serve as a platform to bring together individuals, organisations, social businesses and the media to create a united and strong voice for women and girls around the world, helping to break the silence about menstrual hygiene management.

To mark the 2019 edition which was themed “it is time for action,” WaterEase Africa, a civic organization working to ensure people especially women and children have ongoing access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene regardless of place or economic status using advocacy, technology and grassroots mobilization, organized a Menstrual Hygiene Education Outreach. The venue of the outreach was at Adiaha-Obong Secondary School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Topics covered during the workshop styled event included – how to properly use a sanitary pad, wrong taboos about period, the need/how to maintain proper menstrual hygiene, and a whole lot more. It had 1024 girls in attendance and were taught by WaterEase’s team which included Doctors, Pharmacists and Nurses. Sanitary pads were also donated to the students.

The leader of the team Pharm Aniefiok Mike maintained that as an organization WaterEase believes:

-It is time to educate & end Period stigma.

-It is time to ensure access to sanitation & menstrual products.

-It is time to take action on menstrual hygiene education to ensure that no girl is left behind because of her period.

The founder of WaterEase, Mmekidmfon Umanah mentioned that WaterEase is Aimcare’s NG nonprofit vehicle to fight extreme poverty and improve health in mostly rural and some peri-urban areas, by providing communities, schools and primary health care centers with clean water and sanitation facilities, helping young girls with menstrual hygiene management through hygiene education and providing low income women with soft skills to make money and support their families.

He thanked the dedicated team and sponsors as well as the Board of Directors for their support to the Organization and promised to do more for the young, women and vulnerable in the society.

More about WaterEase Africa can be viewed at www.waterease.org and on Instagram @watereaseorg. 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor May 31, 2019

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, takes “Keeps Getting Better” Campaign to Computer Village

It was a fun and interesting time last week when HMD Global took its “Keeps Getting Better” Nokia Android smartphone ...

Sponsor May 31, 2019

Peak Milk commences breakfast culture agenda; serves breakfast in key cities across Nigeria

Peak Milk, Nigeria’s supreme dairy brand has begun a crusade on the importance of a healthy breakfast – and why ...

Sponsor May 31, 2019

Betty Irabor, Adaku Ufere Awoonor and Emily Wale Koya set to speak at the XWAC Africa 2019 Development Summit

Registration lines are now open for participants who are interested to attend the fourth edition of XWACAFRICA 2019 DEVELOPMENT SUMMIT. ...

Sponsor May 28, 2019

Access Bank GMD, Herbert Wigwe shares success tips with students during Children’s Day celebration

Access Bank’s Group Managing Director, Herbert Wigwe, reiterated his belief in the potentials of young Nigerians and their important role ...

Sponsor May 28, 2019

GTBank improves access to education for children in rural communities with #BeatTheDistance initiative

  As the country marks the 2019 Children’s Day, leading Nigerian Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. (GTBank) has launched a ...

Sponsor May 28, 2019

Facebook invites everyone to celebrate as NG_Hub turns one

This month, NG_Hub is celebrating one year of its operations in Nigeria. For those who don’t know what NG_Hub is, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail