The Late 5: Buhari approves establishment of state, LG police; Sanwo-Olu signs 2019 Lagos budget of N873bn | Other stories 

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Court adjourns suit seeking disqualification of Gbajabiamila

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned until Friday, hearing in a suit challenging the eligibility of Femi Gbajabiamila to vie for the position of speaker of the House of Representatives in the incoming 9th National Assembly.

Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the suit, following the prayer of Philip Undie’s counsel, Olasupo Azeez, that the defendant was yet to be served with the originating process.

Presidential panel recommends dismissal of 37 policemen 

The Presidential Presidential Panel on SARS Reform has recommended the dismissal of 37 policemen accused violating the rights of Nigerians. The panel, which was headed by the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, Anthony Ojukwu, has just submitted it’s report to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Buhari approves establishment of state, LG police 

President Buhari has approved the establishment of state and local government police. This was contained in the statement by the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission and Chairman Presidential Panel on SARS Reform, Anthony Ojukwu, on Monday during the submission of the report of the Presidential Panel on the reform of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, of the Nigeria Police, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Zamfara APC expels Marafa for anti-party activities

The Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled Kabir Marafa, senator representing Zamfara central, for alleged anti-party activities.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, Shehu Isah, the state party publicity secetary, said the decision was reached during the party’s state executive committee meeting in Gusau, the state capital, on Sunday.

Sanwo-Olu signs N873bn budget 

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, has signed the 2019 budget of the state into law. The N873 billion budget was signed on Monday.

 

 

