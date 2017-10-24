5 amazing things that will happen when you drink water first thing every morning

Water is a very important part of our daily diet. It quenches our thirst, helps digest the food we eat, hence, it’s utterly essential for our survival.

But, besides those obvious reasons, water plays a major role in maintaining the general well being of our bodies, particularly when taken first thing in the morning. It ensures the proper functioning of cells, organs, and systems, hence, preventing several kinds of illnesses.

How is this?

For starters, a significant 70 percent of your body is made up of water, making it highly essential to keep it fresh and topped in order for the body to continue working properly. When the body’s water requirement is not met, it has a variety of negative short-term and long-term health consequences.

Staying dehydrated for long can cause illnesses like rheumatoid arthritis, migraines, hypertension, obesity, haemorrhoids, breast cancer, pulmonary tuberculosis, kidney stones, sinusitis, and uterine cancers.

Help your body to better avoid these conditions by drinking water after waking up and keeping your body hydrated throughout the day.

Still sceptical? Below are 5 things you probably didn’t know drinking water every morning can do for you.

1. It helps remove toxins from the body

Drinking water naturally urges movement in your bowels. Your body repairs itself every day and in the process emits some toxins. Drinking lots of water in the morning on an empty stomach will flush out these toxic wastes, leaving your body healthy and energised throughout the day.

2. It prevents Kidney stones and bladder infections

Drinking water on an empty stomach dilutes the acids which lead to stones in the kidney. So, the more water you drink, the more you will be protected from various kinds of bladder infections caused by toxins.

3. It helps with weight loss

Maybe not directly, but drinking a healthy amount of water on an empty stomach every morning plays a role in enhancing weight loss. It clears the toxins in your body and it will improve your digestive system. This will make you feel less hungry and reduce your cravings, hence, preventing weight gain caused by overeating.

4. It strengthens your immune system

A strong immune system is crucial to staying healthy. Drinking water on an empty stomach helps build a strong immune system. It flushes and balances the lymphatic system, which leads to increased levels of immunity. A strong immune system will keep you safe from various diseases and prevent you from falling sick as often.

5. It gives you a smooth and clear skin

Inadequate water in your body causes premature wrinkles and deep pores in the skin. It has been found out that drinking enough water on an empty stomach increases blood flow in the skin and makes it glow. It also helps your body expel toxins, which will make your skin more radiant.

These and more are what you stand to benefit by just making a small addition of drinking water every morning to you daily routine. It’s clearly the best way to improve your well-being without spending a dime.