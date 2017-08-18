Sure-P fraud: Court orders perm sec to forfeit N664m, hotel

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday ordered the temporary forfeiture of the sums of N664,475,246.6 and $137,680.1, allegedly diverted from the Sure-P programme by the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Clement Onubuogo.

The court ordered Onubuogo to forfeit a Mansion, located at Ikom Quarters, Issele-Azagba in Delta State and a hotel which he alleged purchase with the loot.

Justice Abdulaziz Anka ordered the temporary forfeiture of the funds and the assets following an ex parte application by a counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo.

EFCC investigator, Huleji Tukura, said the anti-graft agency uncovered how Onubuogo diverted N876.9m out of the over N10bn released by the Jonathan administration for the scheme.

He was also accused of fraudulently awarding contracts to himself using front companies and some workers serving under him.

The EFCC investigator said, “Through a fictitious contract, the respondent (Onubuogo) along with Mr. John Tsokwa and Mr. Salisu Kura, conspired and procured the sum of N29,168,654 out of which the sum of N10,500,000 was retained by the respondent.”

Tukura added, “The respondent (Onubuogo) received the sum of N37,802,000, which was diverted through Agoha Joseph Emeka, a member of staff of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment for his personal gain.

“Through Ojeagu Global Service Limited, a company owned by his family, with an account domiciled in Zenith Bank, the respondent converted the sum of N159,770,383.45, which he subsequently laundered.”

Justice Anka adjourned till September 6, 2017.