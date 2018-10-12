The 10th edition of the Best of Nollywood Award will hold in December

Nollywood

The organisers of the Best of Nollywood Awards have announced that this year’s edition will hold on December 9. The BON Awards is an annual film ceremony presented by the Best of Nollywood magazine honouring outstanding achievements in the Nigerian movie industry.

Since debuting in 2009 and held in Lagos, the BON Awards has joined the plethora of award systems recognising the strides practitioners are making in the industry and beyond. Last year’s nominees included MTV Shuga Naija star Timini Egbuson for Revelation of the Year, with Bolanle Ninalowo winning Best Actor for his role in the Tope Alake movie Picture Perfect. Also, Michelle Dede won Best Actress for her role as Fiona in What Lies Within.

According to a statement from Seun Oloketuyi, the awards’ Chief Executive, the 10th edition of the ceremony will herald the hosting of unique events ahead of the awards night. He also revealed that the 2018 nominees will be announced on October 29. With the mediocre nominees offered by the 2018 AMVCAs and the diminishing quality plaquing movie awards show, it will be interesting to see how the BON Awards this year runs its 10th edition.

