Entertainment Roundup: Disney releases magical teaser to live-action Aladdin; Davido reacts to reports of break-up with Chioma | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Harvey Weinstein scores one victory as judge dismisses sexual assault count

A judge dismissed one of six criminal charges against the disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein Thursday after prosecutors acknowledged that the lead detective in the case had committed a serious error: He had failed to tell them about a witness who cast doubt on one of Mr Weinstein’s accusers.

Weinstein was charged in May with raping one woman and forcing another, Lucia Evans, to perform oral sex on him. Evans had testified to a state grand jury that the forced sex act had occurred in 2004, during a casting meeting at the offices of Weinstein’s film company, Miramax, in Manhattan’s TriBeCa neighbourhood.

Davido reacts to reports Chioma broke up with him

There was an unconfirmed report by TheCable that the relationship between Davido and his girlfriend Chioma is now un-assured over allegations of the singer’s infidelity.

Davido replied the report with… “God punish u! See u in court bitch.”

Kanye West meets with Trump and his words will not be forgotten in a while

Kanye West met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday for a lunch to discuss topics like prison reform and urban revitalisation and also said things that has got everyone talking – again.

“I love Hillary. I love everyone, but the campaign ‘I’m With Her,’ just didn’t make me feel — as a guy, who didn’t get to see his dad all the time — like a guy that could play catch with his son. There was something, when I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman,” West said.

Looking at Trump, he said, “You made a Superman cape for me. That’s my favourite superhero.”

Justin Bieber seen crying after Selena Gomez hospitalisation

Justin Bieber was spotted crying in a car with wife Hailey Baldwin Thursday and fans are wondering if it’s Selena Gomez‘s recent hospitalisation that caused it.

“Justin will always care about Selena,” according to PEOPLE. “It’s hard for him to hear that she isn’t doing well. They have both had their separate struggles over the years and Justin was always very sympathetic to Selena’s. He wants the best for Selena. He wants her to be happy and healthy.”

Gomez’s is to seek treatment following an emotional breakdown and still according to PEOPLE, “She has certain triggers and is also a very sensitive person which is why she cuts herself off from social media. The negativity and hate she gets affect her more deeply than most celebrities because she takes everything to heart.”

Disney’s live-action Aladdin is another one we can’t wait for

On Thursday night, Disney released the first teaser for its highly anticipated live-action remake of Aladdin.

The film, which is set to hit theatres next May 24, 2019, comes 27 years after the original animated version came out in 1992.