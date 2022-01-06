The Balvenie introduces The Makers Project

In collaboration with a Visual Artist, Metal Sculptor and Grafitti artists in a craft-focused campaign

VISUAL ARTISTS JACQUELINE SUOWARI, GRAFITTI ARTIST BABALOLA OLUWAFEMI, AND METAL SCULPTOR DOTUN POPOOLA spearhead The Balvenie’s new brand campaign ‘The Makers Project’, drawing on the craft history of whisky-making and designed to showcase individuals who have “taken something from great to exceptional in their field” here in Nigeria.

The Makers Project aims to explore modern creativity across categories, celebrate the intrinsic values and process of making, and unpack the uniquely human elements that elevate the great to the exceptional, showcasing the difference made when Makers pour their heart into what they do.

The Makers Project gives consumers a chance to explore and celebrate modern day craftsmanship, seeking to inspire the Maker in us all.

JACQUELINE SUOWARY, a visual artist using the Ballpoint pen primarily as a means of expression.

Her work focuses on themes such as body language and identity, exploring narratives around how they affect or influence communication. Jacqueline is motivated by the intriguing art of drawing. In each piece, she combines various elements of design to share her experiences and inspiration with the audience.

BABALOLA OLUWAFEMI, A Fine Artist, and a major promoter of African art forms. Being an experimental artist, Mr Babalola has been mixing traditional African arts with urban arts. He is also a renowned body artist, playing with lines and African motifs to create beautiful patterns on the human skin as a canvas.

DOTUN POPOOLA, a synergetic metal sculptor who has carved a niche for himself with his hyper realistic monumental metal sculptures. … He had his first and second degree in Fine and applied arts with a specialization in sculpture and painting respectively in Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria art, and tribal art designs. His creations have found homes in galleries the world over, from Dubai , to New York, and of course the motherland.

Looking to inspire a new generation of makers humble in their fields and dedicated to mastery, The Balvenie’s new collaborations will seek to show the passage to ultimate craftsmanship across a diverse spectrum of the craft and creative community.

Formally Launching the Makers project and announcing this partnership, Our Artist partners and their creative friends joined The Balvenie for a night of fine art, gastronomical exploration, and Jazz at Gray Matter Lagos in December.

The Balvenie holds the rare title of being the world’s most handcrafted Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Adhering to a process with a combination of expertise, skill and ambition which gives The Balvenie its unique character. Our collaborators on The Makers Project demonstrate these core values through their creative expression which results in the magnificent pieces they create throughout this journey, one we are privileged to enjoy and experience via The Balvenie Makers Series .

For more on this unfolding story please follow the hashtags #BalvenieMakersProject and @thebalvenie on Instagram.