The Balvenie introduces The Makers Project

In collaboration with a Visual Artist, Metal Sculptor and Grafitti artists in a craft-focused campaign

VISUAL ARTISTS JACQUELINE SUOWARI, GRAFITTI ARTIST BABALOLA OLUWAFEMI, AND METAL SCULPTOR DOTUN POPOOLA spearhead The Balvenie’s new brand campaign ‘The Makers Project’, drawing on the craft history of whisky-making and designed to showcase individuals who have “taken something from great to exceptional in their field” here in Nigeria.

The Makers Project aims to explore modern creativity across categories, celebrate the intrinsic values and process of making, and unpack the uniquely human elements that elevate the great to the exceptional, showcasing the difference made when Makers pour their heart into what they do.

The Makers Project gives consumers a chance to explore and celebrate modern day craftsmanship, seeking to inspire the Maker in us all.

JACQUELINE SUOWARY, a visual artist using the Ballpoint pen primarily as a means of expression.

Her work focuses on themes such as body language and identity, exploring narratives around how they affect or influence communication. Jacqueline is motivated by the intriguing art of drawing. In each piece, she combines various elements of design to share her experiences and inspiration with the audience.

BABALOLA OLUWAFEMI, A Fine Artist, and a major promoter of African art forms.  Being an experimental artist, Mr Babalola has been mixing traditional African arts with urban arts. He is also a renowned body artist, playing with lines and African motifs to create beautiful patterns on the human skin as a canvas.

DOTUN POPOOLA, a synergetic metal sculptor who has carved a niche for himself with his hyper realistic monumental metal sculptures. … He had his first and second degree in Fine and applied arts with a specialization in sculpture and painting respectively in Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria art, and tribal art designs. His creations have found homes in galleries the world over, from Dubai , to New York, and of course the motherland.

Looking to inspire a new generation of makers humble in their fields and dedicated to mastery, The Balvenie’s new collaborations will seek to show the passage to ultimate craftsmanship across a diverse spectrum of the craft and creative community.

Formally Launching the Makers project and announcing this partnership, Our Artist partners and their creative friends joined The Balvenie for a night of fine art, gastronomical exploration, and Jazz at Gray Matter Lagos in December.

 The Balvenie holds the rare title of being the world’s most handcrafted Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Adhering to a process with a combination of expertise, skill and ambition which gives The Balvenie its unique character. Our collaborators on The Makers Project demonstrate these core values through their creative expression which results in the magnificent pieces they create throughout this journey, one we are privileged to enjoy and experience via The Balvenie Makers Series .

For more on this unfolding story please follow the hashtags #BalvenieMakersProject and @thebalvenie on Instagram.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor December 27, 2021

Vendease hosted the biggest games festival and it was a blast! Here’s what you missed

What happens when you mix food, games and music? You get the Vendease Games Festival! Vendease, Africa’s leading AgriFoodTech brand, ...

Op-Ed Editor December 25, 2021

REDTV’s feature length movie, Unintentional, to premier on Boxing Day

The United Bank for Africa (UBA)’s Lifestyle and Entertainment channel, REDTV, is launching its star-studded blockbuster movie, ‘Unintentional’ on boxing day, December ...

Chinedu Okafor December 10, 2021

Mo Abudu listed alongside Kamala Harris Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna in Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women

Nigeria media tycoon Mo Abudu has been listed by Forbes as the 98th most powerful woman in the world. Abudu ...

Editor December 6, 2021

Wentors announces Mfon Ekpo as new board member to drive inclusion of women

Wentors is excited to announce that we are adding a new member to our board who will bring an additional ...

Editor December 6, 2021

“We need to double down on our efforts to flatten the curve” – CACOVID

…urges Nigerians to get vaccinated and stay safe The private sector-led coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has intensified its efforts in ...

Ado Aminu December 1, 2021

Timi Dakolo, Ebuka, Noble Igwe celebrate love and rich Igbo culture in New song titled “Obim”

Popular ‘Iyawo mi’ crooner, Timi Dakolo, has dropped yet another single dedicated to love and the promotion of the rich cultural ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail