The Future Awards Africa recognises academic excellence, awards Prize for academic achievement

In line with its goal of spotlighting and celebrating noteworthy youth achievements, Nigeria’s most respected youth achievement award, The Future Awards Africa, is celebrating academic brilliance in the 16th edition of the Awards.

The Central Working Committee recently released a list of select students who showed academic prowess and graduated with outstanding grades within the past year. In a country that educational excellence is not as important as social media popularity, these young achievers has distinguished themselves.

Making the list of academic achievers is 29-year-old Mufid Sulaiman Abubakar (graduated with a CGPA of 4.96 in a 5.0 grading student from Ahmadu Bello University), 23-year-old Ikanna Okim (graduated with a CGPA of 4.61 and emerged the overall best Law graduate in the 2020/2021 academic session, University of Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State), 21-year-old Asaka Ewerechukwu Favour (graduated with a CGPA of 5.00 and emerged overall best student from a total number of 1,400 graduates of Covenant University 2020/2021 set), 24-year-old Goodness Adesewa (graduated with a 3.98 in a 4.0 grading system).

Also making the list was 29-year-old Uchechi Promise Echefu (graduated with a CGPA of 4.92 and emerged the best cadet from Computer Science, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna), 28-year-old Joseph Oloruntola Adeola (graduated with a CGPA of 4.92 and emerged the overall best graduating student, Department of Mathematics, University of Ilorin), 24-year-old Uzoaku Odinachukwu Amadin (graduated with a CGPA of 4.92 and emerged the best graduating student, Anatomy, Physiology, Clinical Biochemistry and family medicine, University of Uyo), 24-year-old Dr Joy Adesina (graduated with a CGPA of 4.84 and emerged the best graduating student, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University), and 21-year-old Elizabeth Ekeoseye (graduated with a CGPA of 4.95, beating 7,799 others).

“The Future Awards Africa gives a prize for academic achievement because we believe it is essential to celebrate achievers not only after they have made groundbreaking discoveries, but when they have shown great promise,” said Bukonla Adebakin, Senior Advisor, The Future Project.

“We are proud to lead the charge in this regard and spotlight these amazing achievers who, no doubt, are tomorrow’s legends,” she concluded.

To view the profiles of these exceptional nominees, visit The Future Awards Africa

The award is powered by The Future Project Zedcrest. Official hashtags are #TFAA16 #Challengersandbuilders For inquiries, call +2348022226712 or email [email protected]

