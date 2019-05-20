The Big 5: Buhari incapable of stopping Boko Haram and herdsmen killings – Obasanjo; Lai Mohammed accuses PDP of attempts to sabotage Buhari’s govt | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today:

Atuku, PDP dismisses INEC’s denials, demand access to servers, results

The Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the February 23 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have filed a fresh application for access to information contained in the smart card readers and “central server”, which it said the Independent National Electoral Commission used for the conduct of the disputed election.

The petitioners, through their lead counsel, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), made the request in their application filed before the tribunal, despite INEC’s insistence that the results of the election were manually collated and never transmitted electronically.

Buhari incapable of stopping Boko Haram and herdsmen killings – Obasanjo

Speaking at the second session of the Seventh Synod of the Anglican Communion, Oleh Diocese, Delta, on Sunday, ex-president Olusegun Obansanjo said that Boko Haram and herdsmen acts of violence have developed beyond what President Muhammadu Buhari administration alone could handle. “Every issue of insecurity must be taken seriously at all levels and addressed at once without favouritism and cuddling.”

Lai Mohammed accuses PDP of attempts to sabotage Buhari’s govt

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar of doing everything possible to sabotage the Buhari administration, overheat the polity and make Nigeria seemingly ungovernable.

The minister, who spoke during the 12th annual Ramadan lecture on Saturday in his Oro country home in Kwara state, claimed that the opposition party have colluded with “anti-democratic forces and dead-enders” to fan the embers of violence in the country.

Senator Adeleke files notice of appeal at Supreme Court

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 2018 Osun State governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has filed a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court against the decisions of the Court of Appeal.

Senator Adeleke wants the apex court to set aside the ruling of the appeal court and uphold the decision of the Osun election petition tribunal. His suit comes after the Appeal Court had on May 9, 2019, set aside the judgement of the Governorship Election Tribunal which nullified the victory of Governor Gboyega Oyetola because of its ‘faulty composition’.

Dariye pay rises to N171m in prison

According to Punch, former Governor of Plateau, Senator Joshua Dariye, still continues to receive the N750, 000 salary and N13.5m monthly running cost from the National Assembly, 11 months after his conviction by a Federal Capital Territory High Court.

This implies that his total earnings have risen from N85.5m in November last year to N171.1m in May. The sum is separate from a severance package he is supposed to receive as an outgoing member of the National Assembly.