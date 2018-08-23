The Big 5: Ekweremadu makes case for single term Presidency, No micro-zoning for Presidential primary – PDP | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has restated his call for a single six-year term for President and governors in the country to substantially reduce the political tensions and executive excesses that come with self-succession.

The Senator representing Enugu West, who stated this on his Facebook page, on Wednesday, said: “As is always the case, Nigeria’s political atmosphere is getting toxic ahead of the 2019 general election and governance is taking a backseat, adding that with the accompanying brazen political excesses, are unlikely to abate until well after the elections.

He further posited that the feverish political climate in the country today, once again, justifies the call for a single term of five or six years for the president and governors as the only way to stop desperation in the political system.

“Although a renewable four-year term is popular, societies are dynamic and it is up to us to make necessary constitutional adjustments to safeguard our democracy and make periods leading up to our elections less toxic,” he added.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has ruled out any possibility of micro zoning its 2019 Presidential ticket to a particular geo-political zone in the north.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this while reacting to a call by one of its Presidential aspirants. Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, for the opposition party to pick its presidential candidate from the North-West to stand a better chance of unseating President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 Presidential elections.

Ologbondiyan in response noted that as a party that is democratic, the PDP will shut out any aspirant because of where he comes from, as it has encouraged all its aspirants to reach out to Nigerians and present their plans so that at the end, one that will emerge the candidate will carry the others along.

“I repeat, we are not going to shut anybody out of the presidential race because we believe each of these aspirants has what it takes to outperform President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC if given the opportunity to preside over the affairs of this nation,” the spokesman added.

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has said that the future of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was now brighter than it used to be, adding that the opposition party will win the 2019 presidential elections.

Saraki who said this on Wednesday in Ilorin at a meeting with PDP members who came from the 16 local government areas of the state. also expressed confidence that his new party would emerge victorious in all the local government areas of Kwara.

“As par the politics of the state, nobody can wrest the power from us if we are united. By the grace of God we will emerge victorious both at the federal and state levels,” he remarked.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has condemned the demolition of the building housing Ibadan-based radio station Fresh FM in Ibadan by the Oyo Government.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin, NBC Director-General, Ishaq Midibbo-Kawu, said the demolition was worrisome and does not speak well of the state government especially at a point when more broadcasting outfits were influencing the social space in the country, as well as playing a big role in reducing unemployment.

The NBC boss also promised to set up a meeting with the state government on finding a way forward on the issue.

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that the Buhari-led administration is the foundation for re-engineering and reinvigorating Nigeria’s economy for a better future.

Tinubu, in making the remark in Lagos on Wednesday, said for such strong foundation in nation building; patience, perseverance and commitment are required as it often presented difficulties for the people.

”We ate the seed of growth for breakfast. Therefore, there is nothing for lunch or dinner. Nothing to harvest, that is what we talk about looters. But it will not take a magical touch to bring it to reality, It takes patience and perseverance. Three years is not enough time to for retouching, redevelopment and re-engineering the country,” he added.