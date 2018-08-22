Today’s Noisemakers: Atiku Abubakar, Ebongie, Declan Ifeanyi and others [The Buhari 800m trek edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

resident Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday shunned protocol and walked 800metres from the Eid-praying ground in Daura to his private residence, an action the Presidency termed; ‘a demonstration of his fitness to run for a second term.’

Nigerians thereafter took to twitter to react to the development and these reactions forms our list for today:

Atiku Abubakar

I regularly jog more than a mile & exercise, but it will be pedestrian of me to ask Nigerians to vote for me because of that. I want my party – the PDP, and Nigerians, to vote for me because I WORK not because I WALK. I will work to create jobs. I won’t walk to create an illusion pic.twitter.com/zxkzLcWDpg — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) August 22, 2018

Alhaji Atiku with the nuggets; Vote for me because I work not because I walk.

Time will tell sha.

2. Alawode-James Olajumoke

I rode my bicycle 🚲 for 8,000 metres. Will you vote for me? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yMucSqrENp — Alawode-James, OlaJumoke (@oluwaloninyo) August 22, 2018

Maybe not…..perhaps you need to first return from a 10-day vacation abroad.

3. Declan Ifeanyi

This is one of the reasons I am proud of the Netherlands – the way they Prime Minister goes to work. But in Nigeria people will celebrate they President 800metrs walk from the Mosque to his Daura village home. pic.twitter.com/2Xm964QyVj — DeclanIfeanyi1 (@DeclanIfeanyi1) August 22, 2018

Uhm! At least we have started from somewhere.

You never can tell the next destination.

4. Alim Esther

BREAKING: 10 million new jobs created as Buhari walks 800 meter, in a rare Eid-ei-Kabir iyanga endurance trek in Daura, presidential source says. Shebi we all want to play. Rada-rada!😏😒 https://t.co/xh2xltN52i — Esther (@AlimEsther) August 21, 2018

LOL. Aunty, this your news is strong o.

5. Ebongie

Trekking is never a qualification to become a president. US 32nd president, Franklin D. Roosevelt ruled America from a wheelchair. That you or anyone thinks that trekking qualifies you, simple means, you don't have what it takes.@Osekita @EMIOLAWALEOLA @segalink @DeleMomodu — Ebong (@EBONGIE) August 22, 2018

Wheel chair ke?…Please don’t allow some politicians hear this one o.

It will become a campaign reference