Today’s Noisemakers: Atiku Abubakar, Ebongie, Declan Ifeanyi and others [The Buhari 800m trek edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

resident Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday shunned protocol and walked 800metres from the Eid-praying ground in Daura to his private residence, an action the Presidency termed; ‘a demonstration of his fitness to run for a second term.’

Nigerians thereafter took to twitter to react to the development and these reactions forms our list for today:

  1. Atiku Abubakar

Alhaji Atiku with the nuggets; Vote for me because I work not because I walk.

Time will tell sha.

2. Alawode-James Olajumoke

Maybe not…..perhaps you need to first return from a 10-day vacation abroad.

3. Declan Ifeanyi

Uhm! At least we have started from somewhere.

You never can tell the next destination.

4. Alim Esther

LOL. Aunty, this your news is strong o.

5. Ebongie

Wheel chair ke?…Please don’t allow some politicians hear this one o.

It will become a campaign reference

 

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

