Watch the underwhelming trailer for Best Okoduwa’s “Damian’s Muse”

I’m not looking forward to Best Okoduwa’s upcoming movie Damian’s Muse, for the simple reason that the trailer is a lazy, clumsy attempt at film promotion. It is the latest dull entry into the great Nollywood catalogue of exasperating trailers, trailers designed to diminish your IQ.

So what’s Damian’s Muse about? I should have known this from merely watching the trailer, but alas, I don’t. My head is still spinning in confusion: the cringey, hyperbolic shouting at the end by (Damian?), the one-dimensional characters and the film essentially coming off as a terrible pastiche of all the romantic dramas you have ever seen. In a nutshell: it does not inspire anticipation.

Also, I’m surprised that This Is It star Chiagoziem Nwakanma, who stars in this new Okoduwa vehicle couldn’t elevate the trailer to something watchable. Not that it’s her fault. Some movies just have a way of making more-than-average actors look basic. And dumb. Damian’s Muse also stars Moses Akerele, who is experiencing some kind of renaissance after his outing in the youth drama MTV Shuga Naija.

Damian’s Muse follows the story of Damian, a middle-aged successful IT analyst who falls in love at first sight with 22-year-old Pearl. An unpleasant first impression is an irrevocable turn off for Pearl, but Damian would trade everything he has, including his longtime fiancée for the love of this young stranger.

Is that not madness? I don’t know which I find mildly annoying; that this feels like a traditional Nollywood script or that Damian is an avatar of nauseating male entitlement. Produced by Evelyn Alinonu and Augustin Igwe and written by Agnes Obi, Damian’s Muse also features a cast of Florence Sunday, Joshua Ben-Shalom, Anthony Monjaro and Amara Uwakwe. No release date for the movie has been announced yet.