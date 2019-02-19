The Big 5: INEC promises to improve corp members’ welfare during elections; Buhari showing his true colours with death threat – Atiku | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

INEC promises to improve corp members’ welfare during elections

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has agreed to improve the safety and welfare provisions of corp members in the rescheduled elections. The corps said INEC gave the assurance at a meeting with the management of NYSC over the harsh experience of corps members recruited as ad-hoc staff for the botched February 16 polls. Speaking in a statement through the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, Monday night, NYSC said those incidents were due to the logistic challenges INEC experienced.

Benue PDP accuses APC of buying PVC from voters

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue State has accused All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state of allegedly buying Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, from unsuspecting voters in Konshisha Local Government Area of the state. Addressing newsmen on Monday on the development in Makurdi, PDP Chairman in Iwayam Ward, Awaji Annex, Mr. Alaaga Akav, said he uncovered the plot when a chieftain of APC in the ward was allegedly nabbed in the area while undertaking the project.

JAMB suspends 17 CBT centers, insists on Thursday deadline

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has suspended 17 Computer-Based Test centres from registering candidates for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for involving in different forms of malpractices. The Chairman of JAMB’s Governing Board, Dr Emmanuel Ndukwe, stated this in a bulletin from the Office of the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, released by the board on Monday. Furthermore, the Board said The board also said it would not extend the registration of candidates which will end on Thursday.

Buhari responsible for my appointment, not Saraki – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is responsible for his appointment as minister and no one else. Mohammed, who said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said it was “laughable’’ that anyone would seek to take credit for his appointment.

Buhari showing his true colours with death threat – Atiku

Following President Buhari saying ballot box snatchers in the upcoming elections would pay with their lives, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says threatening people with death in context of election is incitement to electoral violence. In a statement on monday, Phrank Shaibu, aide to Abubakar, quoted his principal as saying Buhari’s comment is an offence going by the electoral act and that the retired general is only showing his true colours.