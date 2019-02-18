Article

Just In: INEC backtracks, lifts ban on party campaigns

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has lifted the ban on campaigns by political parties and candidates ahead of Saturday’s rescheduled elections.

The commission which said it took the decision after consultations with political parties in the country disclosed this in a statement issued at the end of its meeting held on Monday to review its preparations for the February 23rd Presidential and National Assembly elections.

By this development, the ban on campaigns would now come into effect 12:00midnight on Thursday, 21st February 2019, which is 48 hours before the commencement of the polls as stipulated by the Electoral Act.

It would be recalled that the country’s major parties; the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had vowed to continue their campaigns, stressing that the provisions of the Electoral Act superceeded that of INEC’s administrative rule on the 2019 elections which it relied on to issue a ban on campaigns, inspite of the postponement last Saturday.

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

