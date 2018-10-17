The Big 5: Senate to probe NNPC $3.5b Subsidy Recovery Fund; We have nothing against Obi’s competence as VP candidate – Gov Umahi | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the recently concluded Osun gubernatorial election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday filed a petition at the Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, challenging the outcome of the poll, which gave victory to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Gboyega Oyetola.

In the 593-page petition with file EPT/OS/Gov/1/2018, the petitioner and his party, the PDP, are praying the tribunal to nullify the victory of the governor-elect and declare him the winner of the poll because he polled the highest number of lawful votes cast and met other requirements of the law.

Speaking with newsmen after filing the petition at the tribunal registry, lead counsel, Soji Adagunodo, lead counsel said, “It is a case they cannot do anything against other than justice. We won’t say anything about the content of the petition until the hearing stage.”

The Senate on Tuesday, after a rowdy session resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate $3.5 billion Subsidy Recovery Fund, allegedly created by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and managed by its Group Managing Director (GMD) and Executive Director, Finance without oversight.

Senate Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi who raised the issue during plenary, drew the attention of the lawmakers to the fact that despite attempts to compel the NNPC to submit a budget to the National Assembly on subsidy payments, its management had instead allegedly opted for a funding line not recognised by the legislature.

Ruling on the issue, Senate President Bukola Saraki mandated the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan to oversee the probe, leading members of the Marafa-led Petroleum (Downstream) Committee to meet with the management of NNPC and ascertain the true position of things.

Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi, has dismissed speculations that the Governors of the South East under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are against the choice of former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the party in the February 16 election, as he said they are only against the process and not the competence.

Speaking with journalists in an interview on Tuesday, in Abakaliki, the South East Governors Forum Chairman questioned ”how people from other regions will meet and take decisions that concern the South-east without the input of a single person from the region, adding that the issues are not as terrible as it is being being portrayed in the media.

“We have never said that we are against Peter Obi; but what we have said is that, if six people can come together from five other regions and look at recommendations for the South-east and no South-east person is there, that is not good for us,” he said.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria took a massive step towards securing qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday after they defeated Libya 3-2 in the return leg of the fixture plaed in Sfax, Tunisia.

Changchun Yatai striker and Man of the moment, Odion Ighalo scored in each half of the match with the assistance of Alex Iwobi and World cup sensation, Ahmed Musa who also found the net on the night, handing the Super Eagles the maximum three points in the tension- soaked encounter.

Nigeria now tops Group E following South Africa’s goalless draw in Seychelles, with the decider to be played between Nigeria and South Africa on Friday, November 15, at the FMB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Despite undergoing investigation over allegations of bribery, embattled Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, says his blood pressure is normal, describing his accusers as “political antagonists aiming to smear his image.”

The governor who disclosed this on Tuesday at the Shiekh Jidda General Hospital in Kano where he commissioned the Bello Umar Dikko Accident and Emergency ward constructed by the state government, and medical personnel at the hospital were said to have certified Ganduje’s blood pressure as within normal range.

Ganduje said: “This shows that the blackmail is not effective, it has failed, it is a deception and it is fictions,” adding that “their blackmail is ineffective.”