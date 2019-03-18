The Big 5: You lack capacity to govern Imo – Okorocha fires at Ihedioha; Gbenga Daniel resigns from PDP, quits politics | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today:

Gbenga Daniel resigns from PDP, quits politics

Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and quit partisan politics. Daniel, who was the Campaign Coordinators of Atiku Abubakar, announced this in a letter to Uche Secondus, national chairman of the PDP on Saturday

In the letter, Daniel said he joined the PDP in Ogun on Sunday, the 9th of September, 2001 at an event which was described as one of the most ceremonial political rallies in recent political history in the South Western part of Nigeria.

Okorocha withdrew N17bn from banks in three days, Imo PDP alleges

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has accused Governor Rochas Okorocha of withdrawing N17bn from four banks in three days and converting government property to personal use. The state PDP Chairman, Charles Ezekwem, said this on Saturday in Owerri, the state capital, during a press conference.

The PDP alleged that between Tuesday, March 12, 2019 and Thursday, March 14, 2019, Okorocha made withdrawals from Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Unity Bank and Skye Bank (Polaris) amounting to over N17bn.

Falana to INEC: 81 parties should be scrapped

A senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana has reminded the Independent National Electoral Commission that it has wide powers to de-register political parties that failed to scale some minimum electoral tests. In a statement on Sunday, Falana, a leading human rights advocate, said the application of the rules will see the number of political parties cut from 91 to fewer than 10.

PDP accuses INEC Chairman of refusing Atiku access to election materials

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, of refusing the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar access to election materials.

The Court of Appeal had ordered INEC to allow Atiku’s lawyers inspect ballot materials used in the February 23 presidential election, in furtherance of the petition filed by the PDP candidate against President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election. However, in a statement on Saturday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said that Yakubu and the leadership of INEC have refused to obey the order of the appellate court, given on March 6, 2019.

You lack capacity to govern Imo – Okorocha fires at Ihedioha

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Sunday said that the governor-elect, Chief Emeka Ihedioha lacks the capacity to govern a “complex” state like Imo.

The Imo governor who was reacting to the allegation by the governor-elect that the state government withdrew N17 billion shortly after the governorship election, stated that he (Ihedioha) has never had any corporate experience apart from being a professional politician. This was revealed in a statement by Sam Onwuemeodo, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor.