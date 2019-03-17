Entertainment roundup: Marvel releases second trailer for ‘Avengers: Endgame’; Adesua Etomi-Wellington covers Vogue’s April issue | Other stories

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Marvel releases second trailer for ‘Avengers: Endgame’

In the newly-released second trailer for Avengers: Endgame that made the internet rejoice, Tony Stark is alive and back on Earth, and it features all the surviving heroes after Thanos halved the universe. From Captain America to Okoye, the trailer revels in the pain of what the avengers have lost and gave us a million theories in the process. April 26 can’t come soon enough.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington lands cover of Vogue’s April issue

Adesua Etomi-Wellington has landed a cover on one of the leading international fashion magazine Vogue. She joins 13 other actresses from all over the world for Vogue’s April issue that’s highlighting the global talent coming from women in the entertainment industry.

”I’m so thrilled to reveal my cover for @voguemagazine’s April issue celebrating this talented group of women from across the globe.” Adesua said on social media.

About Adesua, Vogue wrote, “The Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington can’t walk down the street in Lagos without getting mobbed.

Disney hires back James Gunn to direct ‘Guardian of the Galaxy 3’

James Gunn has been rehired by Disney’s Marvel Studios to helm Guardians of the Galaxy 3 after being pulled from the project last summer. The director was fired after social media posts he had made a decade ago making light of pedophilia and rape had been made public. However, the studio was swayed by Gunn’s public apology and decided to reverse its decision and bring Gunn back into the fold.