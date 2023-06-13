Black Panther Actor Tenoch Huerta Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations by Ex-Partner

Renowned actor Tenoch Huerta, known for his remarkable performances in films like ‘Sin Nombre’ and ‘Black Panther 2,’ finds himself entangled in controversy as he faces accusations of sexual assault. Huerta’s former partner, María Elena Ríos, recently accused him of being a “sexual predator” and assaulting her. However, in a strongly worded statement released on Monday, Huerta vehemently denied the allegations, emphasizing that their relationship was consensual.

The Allegations

Ríos, a saxophonist and activist, publicly accused Huerta of sexual assault in a Twitter thread in which she called the Marvel actor a “sexual predator.”

She also said her music was used without her consent by Marvel and she was not compensated for the work that made it to the big screen. In a passionate statement, Ríos expressed her frustration with the situation and accused those associated with Marvel of hypocrisy for trying to avoid scandals surrounding their movie.

Ríos made it clear that she had explicitly requested that nothing about her be published after her departure from the circle that protected Tenoch Huerta, whom she refers to as a “rapist and sexual predator.” Despite this, she claimed that individuals associated with Marvel sought her out at a concert, an action she viewed as hypocritical. She emphasized her seriousness about the matter, stating, “I’m not playing around.”

Describing her experience with Huerta, Ríos found it challenging to speak about the emotional abuse and abuse of power perpetrated by someone who is praised globally for their role in a movie. She characterized Huerta as outwardly charming, embodying the traits of a narcissist and portraying himself as a victim.

When asked if she had been assaulted, Ríos responded affirmatively, stating that several others had experienced similar incidents.

She anticipated the common question of why she did not report the assaults, highlighting the difficulties faced in a macho society where justice feels unattainable. Ríos expressed the harsh reality that even in extreme cases where one’s life is endangered, it can be challenging to be believed and see justice served.

She asserted that her intention was not fame or financial gain, as she is fully capable of earning a living through her work.

Huerta’s Response

In a statement published on his Instagram, Huerta called Ríos’ claims “false and completely unsubstantiated,” adding, “I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer.”

“About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months,” Huerta wrote. “It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm, and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.

“As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage,” he continued. “Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive.”

Huerta added in his statement: “I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion.”

Marvel has not yet confirmed when Huerta’s character, Namor, will make his next appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following his debut in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”