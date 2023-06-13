Abbas Elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu Emerges Deputy Speaker

Tajudeen Abbas, a member of the House of Representatives from Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, has secured the position of Speaker of the House, known as the Green Chamber. The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate emerged victorious in a voice vote during Tuesday’s session at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, defeating contenders Idris Wase and Aminu Jaji. With a commanding lead, Abbas garnered 352 out of the 359 total votes cast, while Jaji and Wase received three votes each.

Having served in the House since 2011, Tajudeen Abbas has now been sworn in as the new Speaker, succeeding Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, who assumed the role of Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu. With his wealth of experience and strong political background, Abbas is poised to lead the House of Representatives effectively.

In a parallel development, Benjamin Kalu, representing the Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State, has emerged as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly. As the chosen candidate of the APC, Kalu assumed the position unopposed during the inauguration of the 10th House of Representatives in Abuja. The swearing-in ceremony took place on Tuesday at 12:21 pm local time, as Kalu formally succeeded Idris Wase, the Deputy Speaker of the 9th National Assembly.

The just-concluded elections saw the APC secure a majority in the House, winning over 170 out of the 360 seats, the highest number attained by any political party. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured the second-highest number of seats with over 100, followed by the Labour Party (LP) with over 35 seats and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) with approximately 20 seats.

During the race for the Speaker position, several APC lawmakers expressed their interest in assuming the role. Notable contenders included Idris Wase, Aminu Jaji, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, Yusuf Gagdi, Aliyu Betara, Abdulraheem Olawuyi, and Princess Onuoha. However, all except Wase and Jaji ultimately stepped down, paving the way for Tajudeen Abbas’s victory.

In a related development, Senator Godswill Akpabio from Akwa Ibom State secured the position of President of the 10th National Assembly after defeating Senator Abdul’aziz Yari. Additionally, Senator Jibrin Barau, representing the Kano North Senatorial District, emerged unopposed as the Senate Deputy President, succeeding Ovie Omo-Agege.

Read Also:

Read Also: