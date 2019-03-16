Filmhouse Cinemas Twin Waters went all out for women on International Women’s Day and we have got photos!

Filmhouse Cinemas is proud to have hosted some outstanding ladies to a Date night at its Twin Waters location to celebrate International Women’s Day, 8th March, 2019.

International Women’s Day is a special day set aside to celebrate Women all over the world and Filmhouse Twin Waters certainly got the memo. A date night with movies, wine, finger food and Popcorn was just the perfect way to Celebrate International Women’s Day.

In a bid to promote sisterhood the ladies were selected by women-centric platform to attend with a friend.

Some of the guests in attendance were Toyin Lawani of  Tiannah’s Empire, Azuka of MediaRoomHub, Aramide of Naija startups, Ife Durosimi Etti of AGS Tribe and Latasha Ngwube of About The Curvy life to mention a few. Check out pictures below.

Women coming out like this is so important to filmhouse. We encourage women to go on dates with your girlfriends and celebrate one another. It was amazing to have these women here celebrating with us. Sisterhood is so powerful. The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should continue to raise each other up” Stephanie Okafor, Branch Manager, Filmhouse Cinemas Twin Waters shared.

The media partners who supported the event: Thisday Style, Diary of a Nigerian Girl, Naija Brand Chick, Naija Start Ups, Sapio Club, Bloom Africa, SheLeads Africa, AGS, Media Room Hub, Leading Ladies Africa, Genevieve Magazine, Grey Velvet stores, Lipstick Africa, Vanguard Allure, loose Media, YNaija, Style Me Africa, Exquisite Magazine and LyGlam.

Filmhouse Cinemas Twin Waters is located at Twin Waters Entertainment Centre, Okunde Blue water zone off, Remi Olowude St, Eti-Osa, Lekki. Check out photos below:

Tutu Balogun
Toyin Lawani
Okiki-MarinhoFilm
Latasha Ngwube

