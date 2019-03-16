Access Bank and Diamond Bank’s ‘Think W’ event to celebrate International Women’s Day was inspiring

Access Bank and Diamond Bank commemorated the International Women’s Day celebration by hosting female entrepreneurs and business leaders to a conference on 14 March, 2019 at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Both banks delivered an amazing networking event that had in attendance female entrepreneurs, business owners, industry leaders, and top management from the two banks.

Themed Think W… Build Smart and Innovate, the event featured insightful sessions, as participants highlighted issues and solutions on how women can effectively leverage on technology and finance to build profitable and innovative businesses.

The event lived up to expectations with a perfect blend of finesse, style, and power. Check out photos below.

