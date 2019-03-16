Access Bank and Diamond Bank’s ‘Think W’ event to celebrate International Women’s Day was inspiring

Access Bank and Diamond Bank commemorated the International Women’s Day celebration by hosting female entrepreneurs and business leaders to a conference on 14 March, 2019 at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Both banks delivered an amazing networking event that had in attendance female entrepreneurs, business owners, industry leaders, and top management from the two banks.

Themed Think W… Build Smart and Innovate, the event featured insightful sessions, as participants highlighted issues and solutions on how women can effectively leverage on technology and finance to build profitable and innovative businesses.

The event lived up to expectations with a perfect blend of finesse, style, and power. Check out photos below.

Herbert Wigwe, General Managing Director, Access Bank PLC; delivering the keynote address at The W Initiative International Women’s Day conference 2019 in Lagos.
L-R: Ada Udechukwu, Head, Women Banking, Access Bank PLC; Herbert Wigwe, General Managing Director, Access Bank PLC; Laure Beaufils, British Deputy High Commissioner; Ayona Aguele- Trimnell, Coordinator Women Banking, Access Bank PLC at The W Initiative International Women’s Day conference 2019 in Lagos.
Herbert Wigwe, General Managing Director, Access Bank PLC and Laure Beaufils, British Deputy High Commissioner at The W Initiative International Women’s Day conference 2019 in Lagos.
Cross section of panelists during the conference
British Deputy High Commissioner, Laure Beaufils, delivering the goodwill address at The W Initiative International Women’s Day conference 2019.
Herbert Wigwe (Centre) and members of Access Bank W community at The W Initiative International Women’s Day conference 2019.

ccess BAN

Tags: , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 14, 2019

WOHD 2019: Pepsodent advocates for increased awareness on oral hygiene

Oral care brand and advocate, Pepsodent has called for increased awareness on oral hygiene to combat poor oral health in ...

Sponsor March 13, 2019

Adebola Williams named Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum

Adebola Williams, the co-founder and chief executive officer of RED|For Africa, the continent’s leading omni-media company, has been selected to join ...

Sponsor March 13, 2019

The consumer has become king as the federal competition & consumer protection bill becomes law

There is indeed light at the end of the tunnel as the executive arm of the Nigerian executive government finally ...

Sponsor March 12, 2019

Build smart and innovate as Access Bank and Diamond host International Women’s Day conference

Did you know that Nigeria has the largest percentage of women-owned businesses in the world? While this is an exciting ...

Sponsor March 12, 2019

Tech4Dev hosts United Nations Commission on the status of women (UNCSW) event

Technology for Social Development (Tech4Dev), a social enterprise non-profit organization focused on using technology to solve the world’s greatest problems ...

Sponsor March 11, 2019

Carrington Youth Fellowship Initiative holds workshop; up-skills 40 teachers for educational transformation

The Carrington Youth Fellowship Initiative 2018 Education Team have fulfilled their mandate of upskilling teachers for educational transformation. The team ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail