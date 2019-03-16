Hello Perfect aesthetic and laser clinic has raised the bar in skin aesthetics and laser treatment in Nigeria

Sunday, 10th March marked a very special moment in the beauty and aesthetic industry with the Launch of Hello Perfect aesthetics and laser clinic. The business of skin can be all sorts of challenging especially when trying to find a medical aesthetician that not only understands how to balance ingredients for each specific type of skin, but also understands that beautiful skin is achieved through consistency and patience. Thanks to Hello Perfect, this business doesn’t seem so daunting anymore.

Hosted by former big brother housemate Bassey alongside FreeMe TV’s very own Ms. Mark, the launch took place at the stunning Hello Perfect Clinic, nestled in the Lagos’ new real estate heaven, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos. The clinic was decked in shades of silver and teal—the colors of Hello Perfect — to welcome celebrities, socialites, beauty enthusiasts, clients, family and friends. In attendance were, Shaffy Bello, Chioma Omeruah, Tito Madu, Nowe Isibor, Aisha Bello, Tito A, Oyindamola Lawal and many more.

