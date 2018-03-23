[The Church Blog] The Heart of Man is the Christian Documentary we waited this long for

The Christian film industry; (if there is anything like that), has mostly been a disappointment to Christians and non-Christians alike. Wrapping cultural biases and beliefs of a set of people, disguising it as Christian propaganda and selling it to us as Christian movies. And with this, I speak of the Nigerian Christian movie industry.

The American movie industry hasn’t done too much either. Although masterfully done and with a great cinematography and skilled actors, it mostly presents the same theme over and over again; only with different titles and cover arts.

The Heart of Man, directed by Eric Esau, however, breaks through all of that; incorporating tools of 21st-century storytelling, state of the art cinematography with sound, imagery and documentary filmmaking.

“The Heart of Man” is a cinematic retelling of the parable of the Prodigal Son, intertwined with contemporary and poignant true testimonies of personal and sexual brokenness. These two genres are combined as never before to reveal the compassionate heart of God the Father for his sons and daughters illuminating an age-old truth: shame is not a barrier to God’s love, but a bridge to absolute transformation, victory, freedom and hope.

“The Heart of Man” is a re-telling of the Biblical prodigal son parable, juxtaposed with interviews of real people struggling with distractions from their faith and the shame that follows addiction. The story features true interviews with top-level faith leaders; William Paul Young (“The Shack”), Dr. Dan Allender (Professor of Counseling Psychology), John Lynch (co-author, “The Cure) and Jackie Hill Perry (spoken word artist), share their life experiences on brokenness, identity and shame.

While watching The Heart of Man, I knew it was a movie I would watch over again not for the sheer idea of watching a faith-based movie more than once or because it has such an interesting script that makes it easy to be binge-watched but because it reaches for the core of soul and does so very easily without being rather melodramatic.

It exposes all of us; the things we do that we would rather not admit and in doing so shows the radical transformation that happens once the person of Jesus is involved. It’s sin, redemption and freedom; all in one package.

Watch the trailer of The Heart of Man Movie below.

The Heart of man movie ends with a series of statements that could easily pass as a call for salvation that reminds its viewers of one thing and one thing only: the reckless, undying, unending love of God.

And as the ratings and reviews come in, in their numbers for The Heart of Man movie, we are sure that this movie has sure fulfilled its mission of sharing about God’s love, about forgiveness and about grace whilst maintaining an enviable standard even as a Christian movie.

We hope that other Christian filmmakers are paying attention and taking notes. The Heart of Man is many steps in the right direction, however, we must not stop there.