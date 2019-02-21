The Late 5: Deportation of 723 Nigerians from Ghana disturbing – Presidency; Police arrest four over killing over Kwara APC members | Other top stories

This is 86.63 per cent of registered voters, who collected their PVCs. According to INEC, 11, 228, 582 PVCs remain uncollected as of today.

I have not resigned – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Thursday has debunked the rumour of his alleged resignation as the Vice President of the country, Via his verified Twitter handle, Professor Osinbajo said, “Misleading/fake news is on the rise especially in this season when Nigerians will make a choice about who will govern them for the next four years. I have not resigned! I remain committed to the service of the Nigerian people under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Deportation of 723 Nigerians from Ghana disturbing – Presidency

The Presidency has expressed concerns about the deportation of 723 Nigerians by the authorities in Ghana since 2018. The reaction came through the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Thursday.

She said, “The story that hundreds of Nigerians are being deported from Ghana is disturbing and worrisome. The good thing is that the Nigerian Ambassador to Ghana is on top of the situation.”