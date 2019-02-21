Article

The Late 5: Deportation of 723 Nigerians from Ghana disturbing – Presidency; Police arrest four over killing over Kwara APC members | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

72.7m PVCs collected – INEC

This is 86.63 per cent of registered voters, who collected their PVCs. According to INEC, 11, 228, 582 PVCs remain uncollected as of today.

I have not resigned – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Thursday has debunked the rumour of his alleged resignation as the Vice President of the country, Via his verified Twitter handle, Professor Osinbajo said, “Misleading/fake news is on the rise especially in this season when Nigerians will make a choice about who will govern them for the next four years. I have not resigned! I remain committed to the service of the Nigerian people under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Deportation of 723 Nigerians from Ghana disturbing – Presidency

The Presidency has expressed concerns about the deportation of 723 Nigerians by the authorities in Ghana since 2018. The reaction came through the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Thursday.

She said, “The story that hundreds of Nigerians are being deported from Ghana is disturbing and worrisomeThe good thing is that the Nigerian Ambassador to Ghana is on top of the situation.”
Oshiomole, Obaseki meets APC leaders in Edo
Just less than 48 hours to the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections slated for February 23, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday, met with leaders of the APC from the 18 local government councils in the state. The governor expressed confidence that the state would deliver one million votes for the re-election of President Buhari.
Police arrest four over killing over Kwara APC members
The Kwara state police command on Thursday arrested four persons in connection with the attack on All Progressives Congress (APC) Kwara South senatorial district candidate Lola Ashiru. Suspected hoodlums loyal to Kwara south Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Rafiu Ibrahim had on Tuesday allegedly attacked the campaign train of Architect Ashiru in Ojoku, Oyun local government area of Kwara state, killing two APC members in the process.

 

Tags: , , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 21, 2019

BREAKING: INEC pegs total PVC collected for 2019 elections at 72.8 million

The Independent National Electoral Commission has on Thursday revealed that a total of 72,775,502 million Nigerians have collected Permanent Voter Cards ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 21, 2019

Saturday’s polls are about your future, come out and vote – Atiku appeals to Nigerians

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has said that Saturday’s rescheduled Presidential/National Assembly elections are about the ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 21, 2019

Osinbajo speaks on reports of his alleged resignation from Buhari’s government

Following news making the rounds over his purported plan to resign from the Muhammadu Buhari-led government over his alleged exclusion from ...

Bernard Dayo February 20, 2019

The Late 5: NIP candidate Eunice Atuejide withdraws from race, supports Atiku; N30,500 to be paid to ad-hoc staff corps members – INEC | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Akwa Ibom state government launches Ibom Air The Akwa Ibom state government ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 20, 2019

Elections will hold in Borno, materials for Saturday polls already in States – Prof. Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the ballot papers, result sheets and other elections materials needed for the Presidential and National ...

Bernard Dayo February 20, 2019

The Big 5: Shettima dares Boko Haram after recent attack on convoy; Military has no role to play in the conduct of elections – Atiku | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Shettima dares Boko Haram after attack on convoy Governor Kashim Shettima ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail