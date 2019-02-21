Today’s Noisemakers: Frank Donga, Mr Sleeves Up, Biola Kazeem, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Shoutout to all my tweeps that moved to Canada 🇨🇦 last Saturday. Are you back? Election is this weekend o! 🤷🏽‍♂️#NigeriaDecides2019 — Frank Donga™ (@frankdonga_) February 21, 2019

No, we will be monitoring the elections from there.

Just struck me that the Ibom Air optics are great for Emmanuel Udom’s reelection. His target audience will still be in frenzy discussing how a 3 plane airline-one delivered-will create a lof of jobs & boost the economy in Akwa Ibom. We are not his audience.😊 — Babanla (@biolakazeem) February 21, 2019

Agreed.

Woke up to “Dear Mercy I’ve got my permanent residency in 🇨🇦 “ mail from a dear friend . It then hit me the reality and dreams of most Africans … — Khaleesi (@AbangMercy) February 21, 2019

Can you blame them? Nigeria is a ***hole.

Please, whenever I speak about religion whether Islam or Christianity, do not feel attacked. We should question these versions of religion we practice in Nigeria especially in contrast to the general state of affairs of the country/values of citizens & compare to thriving nations — Juliet ‘Kego #SistersRock (@julietkego) February 21, 2019

FACTS!

Do you know any poor man’s child that got a job in NNPC from 2015 to date? Just one please. — Hon. Mohammed Ahmed (@I_Am_marwa) February 21, 2019

JAMB question.

There are actually 11.2m people who haven’t collected their PVCs. Wow, just wow! — Kola Oyeneyin | 🇳🇬 (@MrSleevesUp) February 21, 2019

Wonder, wonderment, wondermentous.

The kind of unemployment epidemic that sale of NNPC will cause will be worse than the ones caused when Atiku sold NITEL & Airways — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) February 21, 2019

I’m among the millions of Nigerians that will STILL reject Atiku this Saturday. My name is Jack Are you with me? — Jack Obinyan-Buhari (@JackObinyan) February 21, 2019

My guy, you are on your own.

Very RICH people use Samsung. — Abeke Ade 👑 (@Abeke__) February 20, 2019

*laughs in iPhone XXXX*