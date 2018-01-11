These are the top five stories that drove conversation in Nigeria today.

Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele has been listed as a member of the cast in the superhero film, playing one of Black Panther’s guards in the capacity of the Dora Milaje.

Her IMDb profile has also been updated to include this interesting bit of information.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPC ) on Thursday, in Abuja urged motorists not to engage in panic buying of any petroleum products.

A statement by the NNPC Spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, assured motorists that the Corporation had a robust stock of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol. According to the statement, the PMS stock was sufficient to serve the nation for more than 30 days. The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, on Thursday, said the organised labour would not be intimidated by anybody in the pursuit of its legitimate rights. He said the union would not back down in its opposition to the sack of 36,000 workers by Governor Nasiru El-Rufa’i. The Islamic Movement in Nigeria said it has every right under the law to protest for the release of its incarcerated ailing leader Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky. “Security agents are spreading false information and rumours with a view to breaking our will and causing confusion so that they could seize the opportunity to turn our peaceful protests into violence,” the president of the movement’s media forum, Ibrahim Musa said in a statement on Thursday. “Credible reports have confirmed that hoodlums have been commissioned by the authorities to foment trouble by burning tyres and properties in the course of our peaceful processions,” he said. The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), says it has arrested two suspected traffickers among Nigerian returnees repatriated from Libya. The Director General of NAPTIP, Ms Julie Okah-Donli disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Top five stories from around the world…

U.S. President Donald Trump wondered on Thursday, whether his 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton had a financial arrangement with the Russian government, suggesting in a tweet that evidence contained on Democratic National Committee servers or on Clinton’s infamous email servers had been destroyed.

“Disproven and paid for by Democrats ‘Dossier used to spy on Trump Campaign. Did FBI use Intel tool to influence the Election?’ @foxandfriends,” Trump wrote on Twitter, apparently referencing Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” the morning show on which he receives almost unfailingly positive coverage. “Did Dems or Clinton also pay Russians? Where are hidden and smashed DNC servers? Where are Crooked Hillary Emails? What a mess!”

Disproven and paid for by Democrats “Dossier used to spy on Trump Campaign. Did FBI use Intel tool to influence the Election?” @foxandfriends Did Dems or Clinton also pay Russians? Where are hidden and smashed DNC servers? Where are Crooked Hillary Emails? What a mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018

Rather surprisingly, Nigel Farage has said he wants there to be a second EU referendum.

He thinks that Leave’s mandate would increase with another referendum because so many more people would vote for Brexit than last time.

Speaking on Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff, the former Ukip leader said: “I have to say, my mind is actually changing on this.

“What is for certain is that the Cleggs, the Blairs, the Adonises, will never ever ever give up. They will go on whingeing, and whining, and moaning, all the way through this process.

“So maybe, just maybe, I’ve reached the point of thinking that we should have a second referendum on EU membership.”

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho plans to add Gareth Bale to his squad in the summer as he builds a dream attack at Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Portuguese has made a £25 million offer to lure Alexis Sanchez away from Arsenal and hopes to beat Manchester City to his signature in January.

Mourinho has already spent £75 million on Romelu Lukaku and he would love to flank the Belgium international with Sanchez and former Tottenham Hotspur man Bale, as he looks to end City’s dominance next season.

Five women have accused actor James Franco of behavior they found “inappropriate or sexually exploitative,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

The allegations largely stem from interactions at two acting schools, environments in which the women felt Franco could directly help their careers through casting in his own projects.

He came under fire for expressing support for the Time’s Up movement amid rumors of his own misconduct.

Franco’s lawyer disputed the allegations and pointed to the actor’s appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday, where he addressed the rumors.

“Look, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I have done. … If I have done something wrong, I will fix it — I have to,” Franco said.

The #MeToo revolution is cleaning up state capitals.

In the past year, at least 14 legislators in 10 states (see here) have resigned from office following accusations of sexual harassment or misconduct, AP found in a state-by-state review.