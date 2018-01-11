Today’s Noisemakers: Dino Melaye, Aisha Yesufu, Elder Seun and the reaction to the burial of over 70 Benue souls

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Fuaad

Well…

2. Ola

This one is just not well.

But… it might feel it is normal to look into someone’s phone because you are in a public transport, however, it is called a ‘personal mobile phone’.

Means you are not supposed to be doing that!

3. Akin

That might have been necessary though.

Ebuka literally stole the ‘show’ at someone else’s wedding.

4. Aisha Yesufu

Heartbreaking is not an ‘adequate’ word to describe this.

Lives are lost and instead of acting, a Presidential media aide is referring to how many deaths occurred in the previous government.

5. Dino Melaye

5. Deji Adeyanju

These allegations though.

6. Tyivb

Lol!

Well, some girls still think they should take their time and end up losing on both sides.

Ain’t nobody gat time for all that ‘many years of assessment’.

7. Seun

Yes, be wise.

Thank you Elder Seun.

8. Arinze Orakwue

We should mourn them yes and always remember their deaths but, we should also proactively find ways to prevent a recurrence.

9. Mayowa

The anger is real!

Mayowa must understand the situation reason he has voiced out rather angrily.

It just highlights the fact that politicians always and everyday have misplaced priorities.

