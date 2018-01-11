[The Film Blog] Introducing Funke Akindele, cast member of Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War may be barely five months away, but here’s something to be excited about: award-winning Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has been listed as a member of the cast in the superhero film, playing one of Black Panther’s guards in the capacity of the Dora Milaje. Exciting, right? Her IMDb profile has also been updated to include this interesting bit of information.

The Dora Milaje are the personal bodyguards and royal security of Black Panther, recruited from every tribe of Wakanda. And we can see Akindele executing this role perfectly, given her versatility that has spanned across TV and film. Her involvement in Infinity War’s casting will make her the first Nigerian-born actor to be in a Hollywood superhero movie.

We listed Infinity War as one of the 11 films you must see this year, and it’s an amped-up, mega size spectacle with more superheroes, from Spider-Man to Doctor Strange. It’s a sequel to The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, and set to be released on May 4.

