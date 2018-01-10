Today’s Noisemakers: Kemi Olunloyo, Ayo Fayose, Editi Effiong, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Kemi Olunloyo

After she was released from prison.

On another note, we need to fight against arrest of newsmen only because they have spoken out.

@SaharaReporters @YeleSowore I was freed yesterday Jan 9th 2018. Thanks for highlighting the story of #EXTORTION at #PHMax. It was rectified by officials. Contact me pls 08131944599 WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/6dxQ7S7K72 — KEMI OLUNLOYO🇳🇬📡 (@HNNAfrica) January 10, 2018

2. Ayodele

It is just amazing.

When you now ask as a child. You hear things like, “It’s because I want to train you”.

Your African mother will beat you till you almost pass out but when she sees another mother beating her child she'll be like "please stop beating him, he's your child, you know how children are, they make mistakes" pic.twitter.com/7VuJgnyM5n — Ayodele (@dhe_Mechanic) January 10, 2018

3. Ms Thang

Wisdom.

Simply put: “Never give up, no matter how old you are”.

We make mistakes but, it does not mean that we should just give in and allow the backwardness continue.

For what it's worth,it's never too late to be whoever you want to be.

I hope you live a life you're proud of,and if you find that you're not,I hope you have the strength to start over! #WednesdayWisdom — Ms_thang❣👑 (@funkyfwesh_val) January 10, 2018

4. Omoniyi Israel

As much as we want to take this as just one trivial stuff, it is real!

Little things! Little things I repeat matter a lot.

If we cannot keep a promise to return a pen, how do we trust you with returning a N1,000,000 loan?

Greetings to those who return pen to the person you borrowed from.. You're the true promise keepers😭😭 — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) January 10, 2018

5. Shaykh Azhar

Religion is just a problem.

Please let Muslims celebrate the Prophet’s birth in peace. Stop banning birthdays. Stop labeling those who disagree with you as “infidels” and “heretics”. I wish some Muslims were as outraged about what’s happening in Yemen as they are about celebrating birthdays. — Shaykh Azhar Nasser (@ShaykhAzhar) January 10, 2018

6. Lolade

Sometimes, you have to sit back and wonder, “what are these ones even saying?”

How would you say cheating strengthens a relationship? How?!

Kings! Let's talk

A relationship without cheating isn't a true one!

The best part is, you have to get caught if not, you ain't doing it right 🚶 The truth is cheating strengthens a relationship 😏 — -Zaheer 💦 (@loladeyoungin) January 10, 2018

7. Oluwafifunmi

It is just heartbreaking that we now understand that we might have to protect ourselves by ourselves.

It just does not make any iota of sense that the Inspector General of Police will come to tell Nigerians that the ‘killings’ in Benue are as a result of a communal clash.

I put the word ‘killings’ in quote because only one side of the supposed clash are being killed.

People are attacked and killed by Fulani herdsmen when they are asleep in their homes from 9pm-4am. Only one side of people are found dead, the Benue people. And the Police IG says it was a communal crisis? This is painful, sad and heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/x12M87I8Mq — ⚡Oluwafifunmi🎨🇳🇬 (@FifunmiRex) January 10, 2018

8. Ayodele Fayose

If only the Benue governor, Samuel Ortom can emulate this and stop blaming the Federal Government.

He should leave full responsibility to the FG. I stand corrected.

On the herdsmen's menace, I met with local hunters in Ekiti State today and charged them to protect the people since I won't run to anyone in Abuja for help that is not available.

They must not take laws into their hands, but they should defend Ekiti & its people. pic.twitter.com/LlYGKy3eKR — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 10, 2018

9. Editi Effiong

As he said, it is just mind-boggling.

Last week, a guy from Zamfara told me “The people who will vote in 2019 can’t even read newspapers. All your educated complaints are useless”. He’s right. But how that is a thing of pride boggles the mind. https://t.co/xvwqy5jsAj — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) January 10, 2018

10. Elvis Tunde

It is nothing but hardwork.

Kudos to our very own ‘Jenifa’.

From "I need to know" to "Jenifa" to "The Avengers" From Ayetoro to the World Hardwork puts you where good luck can find you. Congratulations to Funke Akindele on this achievement pic.twitter.com/9EHgp2GnK3 — Elvis Tunde ⚓ (@Tunnyking) January 10, 2018

11. Favour Onyeoziri

Call it ‘faith’.

Just hope he is not playing us.

Sent Shell Nigeria my CV last week, so in anticipation of a favourable reply, I decided to do a pre-employment Photoshoot today. Hope I slayed? pic.twitter.com/9sbt8XvYul — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) January 10, 2018