Take the #SoundCityMVPQuiz and win a ticket for you and a friend

Here is your chance to win a ticket to the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival. The Soundcity MVP Awards Festival takes place at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos on January 12, 2018, where the hardest working African talents would be crowned.

There is a quiz set up on Soundcity MVP website, answer all the questions. Right answers win tickets. Very limited tickets available, so hurry now and tell your buddies.

However, the rules are: you have to take the quiz just once. If you would want to attend with a friend, share the link with the said friend and get him/her to take the quiz as well.

Note, tickets won are not to be sold and cannot be exchanged.

SOUNDCITY MVP TICKET QUIZ – TAKE IT NOW ON:

soundcitymvp.com/vote/trivia