The Late 5: 55 killed in Taraba, INEC registers 22 new political parties and other stories

These are the top five stories that drove conversation today.

While we are still mourning the spate of killings in Benue, which has left over 80 people dead, it has been reported that the killing spree has extended to Taraba.

There are reports that at least 55 people have been killed in Lau local government area of Taraba.

“Herdsmen are killing people in Lau, my state,” The Nation quoted the governor of the state, Darius Ishaku, as saying on the telephone.

Meanwhile, the Inspector- General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Wednesday apologised to people of Benue over his statement that the Fulani herdsmen attacks on people of the state were communal clashes.

He gave the apology while addressing Benue stakeholders at the Government House in Makurdi.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) on Wednesday, issued certificates of registration to Mrs. Sarah Jubril– led political party, Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP) alongside 20 other newly cleared political parties.

Jubril was a Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Ethics and Moral.

Consequently, the number of existing political parties has risen from 46 to 68 with the likelihood of more parties getting the nod before the 2019 general elections.

Nigerian migrants recently repatriated from Libya on Wednesday protested against the N1,000 transport fare allegedly given to them by the Edo Government.

Over 900 returnees have been received by the state government at a temporary shelter in Benin since January 8, 2018.

Some of the returnees, who were moved to Benin after their arrival in Port Harcourt, Rivers, were seen grumbling about the amount, which they claimed was too small to take them home. The Controller-General, Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS), Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed, has decried the influx of awaiting-trial inmates in the nation’s prisons. Ahmed raised the concern at a media briefing after a facility tour of Dukpa Prison Farm Centre in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Wednesday. The Kaduna Government and the state police command have warned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) not to carry out its intended protest over the sacking of workers in the state tomorrow. The NLC had on Tuesday reiterated its notice to the Government that it would be leading a protest to defend the rights of workers sacked by the Government starting from today. Top five stories from around the world… Two protesters have died in rioting over the latest in a series of child murders in the Pakistani city of Kasur. The body of seven-year-old Zainab was found in a rubbish dump on Tuesday, several days after she went missing. She had been raped and strangled. Angry demonstrators say the authorities are doing little to stem the spate of abductions, sexual assaults and killings. The White House have described as “outrageous” the order by a federal judge in California ordering the Trump administration “to maintain the DACA program on a nationwide basis”. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said: “We find this decision to be outrageous, especially in light of the President’s successful bipartisan meeting with House and Senate members at the White House on the same day. An issue of this magnitude must go through the normal legislative process.” Ethiopia has banned the adoption of children by foreigners amid concerns they face abuse and neglect abroad. Ethiopia is one of the biggest source countries for international adoptions by US citizens, accounting for about 20% of the total. Celebrities Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are among those who have adopted children from Ethiopia. The Army in Myanmar has admitted for the first time its soldiers were involved in the killing of Rohingya Muslims in recent violence in Rakhine. It said an inquiry had found that four members of the security forces were involved in the killing of 10 people in Inn Din village near Maungdaw. The report said the four had helped villagers carry out a revenge attack on what it called “Bengali terrorists”. At least 13 people have been killed as homes were torn from their foundations in flash flooding in southern California. Heavy downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in the state in December. It’s believed that most deaths occurred in Montecito, a wealthy enclave of about 9,000 people northwest of Los Angeles that is home to such celebrities as Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres, said Santa Barbara County spokesman David Villalobos. At least 25 people were injured and others remain unaccounted for.