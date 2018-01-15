Watch Soundcity MVP Awards Festival – live show again

The Soundcity MVP Awards Festival held on January 12, at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria and it was a big night for Davido and Maleek Berry.

Davido grabbed headlines for scoring what can be termed an “hat-trick”, three awards.

His massive 2017 hit “IF” won Song of the Year and Video of the Year while he also bagged the African Artist of the Year award. In other top categories, Maleek Berry won Best New Act, Tiwa Savage won Best Female MVP, Diamond Platnumz won Best Male MVP and Sarkodie won Best Collaboration for his “Painkiller” song with Runtown. Mutay received the plaque for Wizkid who won the category for ‘Digital artiste of the Year’. The performances were out of this world from Cassper Nyovest ending his with his signature move to M.I. Abaga’s call to action and Seyi Shay’s arresting performance.

In a quick chat with Moet Abebe inside the venue, Cassper Nyovest calls himself the biggest rapper in Africa, the Soundcity VJ spoke to a host of other celebrities in the course of the televised ceremony.

The Soundcity MVP Awards Festival definitely upped the ante and delivered one of the best produced award ceremony out of Africa.

Link to watch the full show here: