The Big 5: Buhari’s govt continues the blame game, NLC vs Police, and other top stories

These are top five stories around Nigeria, that you should be monitoring today.

It seems that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will never the stop the blame game. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in a video he posted online said 756 people were killed by herdsmen in two years under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He added that the attacks were not because President Muhammadu Buhari is a Fulani man.

Following the suspension and eventual sack of Ayo Oke, the former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a new substantive DG for the agency.

Buhari appointed Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as the substantive NIA DG.

The Federal Government has not made a decision whether to send troops to the troubled Benue State, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed has said.

Mohammed said thorough discussions have to be made before such decision is taken.

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka is certain the Federal Government is responsible for the killings in Benue.

The literary giant in a statement said the government was “looking the other way” as the herdsmen continue to perpetuate evil.

There’s an impending showdown between the Nigeria Police and NLC in Kaduna.

The Labour Congress had planned a massive protest on Thursday over the sack of workers, but the police has warned against such action.

And top five news from around the world…

President Donald Trump is not happy with the Russia Probe and he is not keeping it secret.

On Wednesday, Trump described the probe as the “single greatest witch hunt” in US history.

A deadly mudslide and flooding is ongoing in Southern California, United States of America where 17 people are already dead.

Hundreds of rescuers and dogs continued searching for people Wednesday, in the mud and debris.

Canada has filed an expansive complaint with the World Trade Organisation accusing the US of breaking international trade rules.

The complaint challenges the ways the US investigates products for subsidies and below-cost sales.

The US has however called the claims “unfounded”.

Authorities in northern China’s coal country have demolished a Christian mega-church that clashed with the government.

Witnesses and overseas activists say paramilitary People’s Armed Police forces used excavators and dynamite on Tuesday to destroy the Golden Lampstand Church in the city of Linfen.

Five states in Mexico now have the sternest “do not travel” advisories under a revamped U.S. State Department system unveiled Wednesday, putting them on the same level as war-torn countries like Syria, Yemen and Somalia.

The five states are Tamaulipas on the U.S. border and Sinaloa, Colima, Michoacan and Guerrero on the Pacific coast.