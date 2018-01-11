Nigerian politicians thrive on drama. How else do you explain the recent shenanigans embarked upon by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN)? According to news reports, he approached a Federal High Court in Abuja under the Lordship of Justice Binta Nyako to stop the National Assembly from probing the clandestine reinstatement of wanted erstwhile pension reforms boss Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina.

Preliminary investigation shows Malami has a case to answer, as while testifying under oath at the National Assembly he admitted that he met with the fugitive while they were both in the United Arab Emirates, making him an accomplice to the secret return and backdoor promotion handed to Maina on his return to the country at the Federal Ministry of Interior.

It is also true that Malami has tried all possible means to wash his hands off the Mainagate, however, his sudden turnaround which made him approach a court of law to stop the probe has raised two major issues. One, is Malami trying to protect himself or is he trying to protect Maina? For a lawyer with many years of experience at the bar, it is almost inconceivable that Malami didn’t weigh his options and realise it was a terrible idea to so publicly stick his head out for Maina in a way that contravenes traditional court processes. It was this disdain for due process that helped Justice Binta Nyako throw out the AGF’s frivolous explanation and put him on the spotlight.

Abubakar Malami needs to remember the age-long proverbial saying that a man who adorns a white attire shouldn’t play with a palm oil seller. Malami, in this case, has shifted his base to the palm oil seller’s shop and the outcome is easily predictable. As seen with former Attorney Generals that brought the legal profession to shame by their conducts. Malami has started his too. What he intends to achieve is yet unknown.