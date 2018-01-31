The Late 5: Olivier Giroud signs for Chelsea, President Buhari vows to review the country’s security architecture and other top stories

These are the Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

In a letter to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to review the entire national security architecture in the country.

The letter dated January 25, 2018 was read by Saraki on the floor of the Senate.

He wrote, “Action is being initiated and I expect to receive maximum cooperation from the Senate in line with Paragraph Three of the Senate resolutions“.

About a week after a letter was written to President Buhari by former president Olusegun Obasanjo, a Coalition Movement has been launched in Abuja.

Obasanjo was not present at the launch but, two former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Donald Duke, were in attendance.

The Nigerian Army has began costructing a road leading to Sambisa Forest, as part of ongoing clearance operation to dislodge remnants of Boko Haram insurgents.

Some Directors of the Nigerian intelligence, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) have written to a parliamentary committee investigating the recent leadership change in the institution , calling attention to possible security implications of the action.

In an open letter dated January 29, 2018, three Directors of the agency, said the plan by the new director general to sack some senior officials of the agency would be unhealthy fo the country’s security.

The Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Tunde Fowler, said the service collected N4.03 trillion revenue in 2017.

Fowler said the revenue collected represented 82.38 percent of the 4.89 trillion target set for the service by the Federal Government during the period.

And stories from around the world….

Arsenal midfielder, Mesut Ozil has signed a three-and-a-half year deal to stay at the club until 2021.

Ozil, 29, becomes the highest-paid player in the clubs history – earning about £350,000 a week before tax.

Meanwhile Olivier Giroud, 31, has signed an 18-month contract with Chelsea.

Giroud said: ‘Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the Premier League. They have won maybe the most trophies in the last six or seven years. It’s a massive club and I am proud to sign for Chelsea, and I’m looking forward to playing.’

Three of Kenya‘s biggest television stations will remain off-air until further notice because they had planned to broadcast Raila Odinga‘s inauguration as the “People’s President” in Nairobi.

The Interior Minister, Fred Matiang‘i told newsmen that they would remain closed until investigations were complete.

Catalan politician Carles Puigdemont has denied he is giving up on leadin an independent Catalonia after his private text messages were broadcast on Spanish TV.

The fugitive Puigdemont said, “We continue“.

According to the Associated Press, 265 victims have come forward against Larry Nassar.

The former gymnastics doctor for the U.S. Olympics and Michigan State University was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison on January 24 for an overwhelming sexual assault case.

Harry and Meghan will tie the knot May 19, 2018, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.