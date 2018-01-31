Today’s Noisemakers: Hamzat Lawal, Korede Bello, Aisha Yesufu, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Alex

Walahi, we have been waiting for January to end. It is just one hell of a long month.

However, hope we have achieved something this month?

2. Aisha Yesufu

We keep saying it, reprisal attack is as bad as random killings, the government cannot continue to tell us they are solving this problem through the pages of newspapers and through committees.

3. DJ Kam

You can ask again please.

4. Korede Bello

5.  Hamzat Lawal

No. We prefer to pay more attention ot trivial things… It is just shameful.

6. Tijani Habeeb

It happens with all of them, all of the time.

They stall court cases with their deceit, justice is delayed, then the case is moved to the drainage.

