Today’s Noisemakers: Hamzat Lawal, Korede Bello, Aisha Yesufu, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Alex

So, after 2 years, 6 months and 8 days, we've finally reached the end of January pic.twitter.com/WnP7YvuGtb — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) January 31, 2018

Walahi, we have been waiting for January to end. It is just one hell of a long month.

However, hope we have achieved something this month?

2. Aisha Yesufu

The primary responsibility of government is the protection of lives and properties and honestly this government is failing.

There must be political will to apprehend and prosecute perpetrators. Enough of citizens killing each other in the name of reprisal https://t.co/fe9dF6ffJs — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) January 31, 2018

We keep saying it, reprisal attack is as bad as random killings, the government cannot continue to tell us they are solving this problem through the pages of newspapers and through committees.

3. DJ Kam

What if you Looked da same as u did on Instagram?? 🤔😴 — DJ Kam Bennett (@KameronBennett) January 31, 2018

You can ask again please.

4. Korede Bello

Your legacy is your Story. When we’re done here we transcend into stories…

some with sad endings; others with happy endings but all are good stories… for everyone that hears them will learn from them. You’re as wise as the stories you learn from

What is your Story… — MELANIN POPPIN (@koredebello) January 31, 2018

5. Hamzat Lawal

We need more Ahmed Ali in Nigeria. Has protocol moved Nigeria forward in anyway! https://t.co/65gW8gkipl — Hamzat B. Lawal (Hamzy!) 🇳🇬 (@HamzyCODE) January 31, 2018

No. We prefer to pay more attention ot trivial things… It is just shameful.

6. Tijani Habeeb

Nigerian Politicians are healthy when they want to share our Resources, but when they are invited to face court charges, they will claim to have all the Sickness in the world.

😁😁😁 — Coonley (@tijanihabeeb) January 31, 2018

It happens with all of them, all of the time.

They stall court cases with their deceit, justice is delayed, then the case is moved to the drainage.