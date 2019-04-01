The Late 5: Onnoghen opens defence, calls driver as first witness; Three police officers arrested over fatal shooting of civilian in Lagos | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Three police officers arrested over fatal shooting of civilian in Lagos

According to Premium Times, three police officers have been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of Kolade Johnson on Sunday afternoon in Lagos. This was done under the directive of police inspector-general, Mohammed Adamu. “Three police officers have been arrested now in Lagos for the trouble they have caused the man’s family and Nigeria as a whole,” the police official said under strict anonymity because the police were still measuring how to control the message.

Oshiomhole behind my predicament – Okorocha

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha on Monday said that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, is fast turning the party to regional minority party. Okorocha said this to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

DSS frees journalist Jones Abiri

Nigerian journalist Jones Abiri, who was arrested at gunpoint by suspected state agents last weekend, has been released from intelligence headquarters on Monday afternoon, one of his colleagues told AFP. Morris Alagoa, an activist for Niger Delta Rights, a human rights group in southern Nigeria, said Jones Abiri had been held by the Department of State Services (DSS).

PDP must purge itself of ‘hypocrites and bad eggs’ – Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said that for the Peoples Democratic Party to bounce back, it must purge itself of hypocrites and bad eggs. Obasanjo said this on Sunday while receiving the PDP leaders from SouthWest led by the party’s National Vice Chairman (South West), Dr Eddy Olafeso, at his Pent-House Residence inside Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library , Oke – Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun.

Onnoghen opens defence, calls driver as first witness

The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen opened his defence on Monday by calling his driver, Lawal Busari, as his first defence witness. Onnoghen is being tried on a six count charge in which he is accused of breaching the code of conduct for public officers for allegedly failing to declare his assets.