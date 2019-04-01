Today’s Noisemakers: YCee, Tiwa Savage and Nigerians on #EndSARS

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Today, however, we are focusing on the brutal killing of Kolade Johnson by SARS, and here’s what Nigerians on Twitter have to say:

Being young is NOT a crime. Having dreadlocks is NOT a crime.

Sagging your jeans is NOT a crime.

Having tattoos and piercings is NOT a crime.

The big crime is the police harassing and killing the innocent youth they are paid to protect, and nobody stopping them. #EndSARS — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) April 1, 2019





TODAY IS JUST A SAD DAY, REST IN PEACE KOLADE 🙏🏼 💔 #EndSars pls — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) April 1, 2019

The killing of Kolade Johnson by evil men of SARS should unite us; every young Nigerian, every region should speak up now, let’s #EndSARS — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) April 1, 2019

The last memo I got was that the Nigerian police, SARS and the rest of em are supposed to be protecting and serving us. Are we now going to be afraid of armed robbers, the terrorists and the police as well? #EndSARS — Basketmouth (@basket_mouth) April 1, 2019

I join Nigerians, especially the youth population to call on the federal government to look into the menace that the #SARS has turned themselves into, we need to put a stop to these senseless killings #EndSARS — Governor Wike (@NyesomWlKE) April 1, 2019

If you won’t speak up because you think #EndSars is an attack on Buhari, you are playing yourself. Because Buhari’s children and family will never ever be shot by SARS, and if anything happens to them, they will get the best consultants in the world. You and your family? LOL. — Dr. Dípò | The Career🔌 (@OgbeniDipo) April 1, 2019

Love how Buharists went from:

.

Segalink is a fraud

Segalink is a frau

Segalink is a fra

Segalink is a fr

Segalink is a f

Segalink is a

Segalink is

Segalink i

Segalink

Segalink abeg, I have just been arrested, help us #EndSARS

Segalink abeg, help us #EndPolicebrutality — The Kingmaker 🦉🕊 (@SmithVinci) April 1, 2019

I’m tired of tweeting hashtags and shit

When we’re ready to hit the streets

Sign me up! — ZAHEER! (@iam_YCEE) April 1, 2019