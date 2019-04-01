We have arrested officers involved in shooting of Kolade Johnson – Lagos Police Command

The Lagos Command of the Nigeria Police has reacted to the outrage that greeted the death of a young man, Kolade Johnson on Sunday, at a football viewing centre in Onipetesi area of Lagos as a result of a stray bullet reported to have hit the deceased during a raid on the area by a team of Policemen from its Anti-Cultism unit.

In a statement on Monday by DSP Bala Elkana, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, while condoling with the family, friends awell-wishers of the late Kolade Johnson, the security agency noted that it received a distress call at about 5.05pm on Sunday that the Lagos- Abeokuta Express Way had been blocked by some angry youths who were protesting the shooting of one Kolade Johnson of No.1 Beco street, Onipetesi, Mangoro Bus Stop by a team of policemen from the Anti-Cultism unit.

The police image maker further explained that a team of policemen from the Rapid Response Squads and Metro patrol were promptly drafted to the scene, adding that the account of eyewitnesses helped in identifying the team which fled the scene immediately after the incident.

“Members of the team suspected to be involved in the shooting have since been arrested and are currently in Police custody undergoing interrogation, They will be subjected to internal disciplinary procedures, and may be prosecuted in conventional Court if implicated by ongoing investigation,” he said.

In a related development, the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Zubairu Muazu has appealed for calm, assuring that justice will prevail in this case with a promise to initiate far-reaching reforms that will help in repositioning the Anti-Cultism Squad for effective service delivery.