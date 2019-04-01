We have arrested officers involved in shooting of Kolade Johnson – Lagos Police Command

The Lagos Command of the Nigeria Police has reacted to the outrage that greeted the death of a young man, Kolade Johnson on Sunday, at a football viewing centre in Onipetesi area of Lagos as a result of a stray bullet reported to have hit the deceased during a raid on the area by a team of Policemen from its Anti-Cultism unit.

In a statement on Monday by DSP Bala Elkana, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, while condoling with the family, friends awell-wishers of the late Kolade Johnson, the security agency noted that it received a distress call at about 5.05pm on Sunday that the Lagos- Abeokuta Express Way had been blocked by some angry youths who were protesting the shooting of one Kolade Johnson of No.1 Beco street, Onipetesi, Mangoro Bus Stop by a team of policemen from the Anti-Cultism unit.

The police image maker further explained that a team of policemen from the Rapid Response Squads and Metro patrol were promptly drafted to the scene, adding that the account of eyewitnesses helped in identifying the team which fled the scene immediately after the incident.

“Members of the team suspected to be involved in the shooting have since been arrested and are currently in Police custody undergoing interrogation, They will be subjected to internal disciplinary procedures, and may be prosecuted in conventional Court if implicated by ongoing investigation,” he said.

In a related development, the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Zubairu Muazu has appealed for calm, assuring that justice will prevail in this case with a promise to initiate far-reaching reforms that will help in repositioning the Anti-Cultism Squad for effective service delivery.

Tags: , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo April 1, 2019

The Late 5: Onnoghen opens defence, calls driver as first witness; Three police officers arrested over fatal shooting of civilian in Lagos | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Three police officers arrested over fatal shooting of civilian in Lagos According ...

Bernard Dayo April 1, 2019

The Big 5: Gbajabiamila joins race for speaker of House of Representative; Many injured as gunmen attack Kogi fishing festival | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today: Gbajabiamila joins race House of Representative Speaker The Leader of ...

Bernard Dayo March 31, 2019

Entertainment roundup: Angelina Jolie may join the MCU in ‘The Eternals’; Silverbird Group signs pact with streaming company Streamliner | Other stories

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you ...

Bernard Dayo March 30, 2019

Court orders Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest, Court of Appeal nullifies Zamfara APC guber primary and other stories that made the headlines this week

Here are the stories that drove conversation during the week: Asset declaration charges against me ”invalid, useless” – Onnoghen The ...

Bernard Dayo March 29, 2019

The Late 5: Asset declaration charges against me ”invalid, useless” – Onnoghen; Sanwo-Olu gets certificate of return as Lagos governor-elect | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Allocation of appointments will be on merit, national spread – Buhari President ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 29, 2019

Ahmadu Fintiri defeats Governor Bindow of Adamawa; hands PDP 3rd governorship win in the North East

Former Acting Governor of Adamawa and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9 governorship election held ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail