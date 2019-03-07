Article

The Late 5: PDP’s Gbenga Daniel directs supporters to vote for APC’s Dapo Abiodun; Buhari has subverted Supreme Court, Atiku may not get justice – Agbakoba | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

PDP’s Gbenga Daniel directs supporters to vote for APC’s Dapo Abiodun

Former Governor of Ogun, Gbenga Daniel and Director General of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign organisation has directed the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Remo, Ogun State, to vote for Dapo Abiodun, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun. Daniel made this known in a statement he issued on Thursday.

Buhari has subverted Supreme Court, Atiku may not get justice – Agbakoba
Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has said he is in support of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s decision to challenge the result of the February 23 presidential poll in court.

He, however, expressed doubts that Atiku would get justice because “President Muhammadu Buhari has subverted the Supreme Court by the removal of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Walter Onnoghen, and the appointment of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (Justice Muhammad Tanko).

INEC recovers 22 out of 63 stolen card readers in Bayelsa

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Comission (INEC) in Bayelsa, Tony Udoh, on Thursday said the commission had retrieved 22 smart card readers out of the 69 stolen by political thugs during the February 23 presidential and national assembly election in the state. He said this in Yenogoa during the stakeholders meeting with leaders of political parties.

Three ADC House of Reps candidates defect to APC

Three House of Representatives candidates of the African Democratic Congress in Ogun on Thursday defected to the All Progressives Congress.

They are Jenriyo Osinowo (Ijebu North East and Waterside Federal Constituency), Lanre Oyemade (Remo Federal Constituency) and Prof. Gabriel Onalaja (Ijebu Central Federal Constituency).

Obi charges voters ahead of guber, state assembly polls

Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on the Nigerian electorate, especially supporters of the PDP not to be deterred by the events that played out in February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections but go out and vote for candidates of their choice in the forthcoming governorship and states assembly elections. He said this on Thursday, addressing PDP faithfuls at the Senator Uche Ekwunife Events Centre, Awka.

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Editor March 7, 2019

StateCraft Inc. extends winning streak into Francophone Africa with Senegal presidential win

StateCraft Inc., the elections and governance consulting company under the media group, RED, extended its winning streak into Francophone Africa ...

Bernard Dayo March 7, 2019

Brace yourselves because ‘Chief Daddy’ is coming to Netflix this month

Netflix has just acquired Chief Daddy, the 2018 star-studded comedy drama from EbonyLife Films, which, I believe, is still showing ...

Bernard Dayo March 7, 2019

The Big 5: Three injured as explosion rocks APC campaign venue in Uyo; IG deploys DIGs, 227 CPs for March 9 elections | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: EFCC arraigns ex-Skye Bank chair The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ...

Bernard Dayo March 6, 2019

The Late 5: Tribunal hears Atiku, PDP’s application for inspection of electoral materials; No public holiday in Lagos on Friday – Commissioner | Other stories

Here are stories that drove conversation today: No public holiday in Lagos on Friday – Commissioner The Lagos State Government ...

Bernard Dayo March 6, 2019

The Big 5: I’ll retire to Daura in 2023 – Buhari; EFCC seizes Babalele’s passport | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: I’ll retire to Daura in 2023 – Buhari President Buhari has ...

Bernard Dayo March 5, 2019

The Late 5: I’ll keep attacking Buhari’s govt. – Obasanjo; We are anxious to meet Atiku in court – APC campaign council | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Don’t go to court when you lose election, go home – Apostle ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail