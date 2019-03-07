The Late 5: PDP’s Gbenga Daniel directs supporters to vote for APC’s Dapo Abiodun; Buhari has subverted Supreme Court, Atiku may not get justice – Agbakoba | Other stories

He, however, expressed doubts that Atiku would get justice because “President Muhammadu Buhari has subverted the Supreme Court by the removal of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Walter Onnoghen, and the appointment of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (Justice Muhammad Tanko).

INEC recovers 22 out of 63 stolen card readers in Bayelsa

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Comission (INEC) in Bayelsa, Tony Udoh, on Thursday said the commission had retrieved 22 smart card readers out of the 69 stolen by political thugs during the February 23 presidential and national assembly election in the state. He said this in Yenogoa during the stakeholders meeting with leaders of political parties.

Three ADC House of Reps candidates defect to APC

Three House of Representatives candidates of the African Democratic Congress in Ogun on Thursday defected to the All Progressives Congress.

They are Jenriyo Osinowo (Ijebu North East and Waterside Federal Constituency), Lanre Oyemade (Remo Federal Constituency) and Prof. Gabriel Onalaja (Ijebu Central Federal Constituency).

Obi charges voters ahead of guber, state assembly polls

Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on the Nigerian electorate, especially supporters of the PDP not to be deterred by the events that played out in February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections but go out and vote for candidates of their choice in the forthcoming governorship and states assembly elections. He said this on Thursday, addressing PDP faithfuls at the Senator Uche Ekwunife Events Centre, Awka.