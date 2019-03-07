Thinking of moving to Dubai? Here’s a three-step guide

So, you have decided to relocate to Dubai? Great choice! Here are three steps top completing your move to Dubai, It is as easy as three easy steps.

Step 1. Find a job and get to work in Dubai

Before moving to Dubai, it's important to make sure your paperwork is in order. You'll need to have a passport that's been valid for at least six months prior to entry and not due to expire during your stay. You'll also want to make sure any additional documents, like marriage licenses, bank statements or diplomas, are certified prior to entering the country.

There are a few types of visas that will allow you to enter the country for an extended or permanent stay. If you don't have a job prior to entering, the long-term multiple visit visas will allow you to stay in the country for 90 days with the possibility of reapplying after the time has expired. If you do have an employer set up, they'll typically handle all of the paperwork for your work permit and visa. Working in Dubai is financially rewarding, no matter where in the world you're from. There's no personal or income tax, so net income is much higher than other countries. It's recommended to find work prior to entering Dubai, as many new employees are recruited from employment agencies.

step 2. Make sure you’re prepared with important contacts in Dubai in case of an emergency.

Moving to a new city may be lonely. It is definitely not for the faint hearted but it is filled with the promise of adventure, excitement and the wonderful encounter of diverse cultures. But you need to make sure you have important contacts to be able to reach out to in case of emergency. This may be a little difficult as most expatriates have nobody in the city they may be moving to except for the contacts from their place of work. it is also important to do your research and join forums and select interest groups online in the UAE so that you can meet people and steadily build you contact list.

Step 3: Set up your finances in Dubai

Opening a bank account in Dubai is so simple. There are over 45 UAE-based commercial banks to choose from. There are also a handful of bank branches from regions like London, Canada, Germany and China. Usually, You must be a resident to open a checking account, but some banks allow non-UAE residents and expatriates to open a savings account. You will need to bring copies of your passport, residency or work permits, and if you your work permit is still in process, you can have your employer give you a letter confirming your salary.

Opening a bank account in Dubai requires copies of your passport, residency or work permits, and if your work permit is still in process, you can have your employer give you a letter confirming your salary.