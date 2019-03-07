Today’s Noisemakers: Kadaria Ahmed, Gimba Kakanda, Olanrewaju Max, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

So don’t know how we started equating a call for people to live within their means to being anti wealth. The hard truth is we have developed appetites that are not supported by our productivity. So what we need to do is recalibrate so our work supports our wants. — Kadaria Ahmed (@KadariaAhmed) March 7, 2019

What means do the poor have? Classist much.

Unpopular opinion: Birthdays are overwhelming. Too much attention, too many phone calls and messages.

I know y’all love me bro I swear I won’t take offence if I don’t get no birthday message from you. It’s all good — Olanrewaju (@Olanrewaju_Max) March 7, 2019

Sometimes you get messages from people and you’re just so weak, can’t even respond. Just overwhelming, detailed text messages. Like guy, is this the GRE? Why are you writing so many words? End up needing like 2 weeks to reply what was supposed to be a simple text. — Max ‘Odogwu’ M. (@MakiSpoke) March 7, 2019

Davido, like a typical Nigerian, refuses to entertain the thought that he might have a limitation, despite the historical evidence that shows that ‘freestyling’ is indeed a limitation. And for that alone, I have decided to stan 😄🙌🏾 https://t.co/LZohXuNor7 — Dayo the Champagne Socialist 🥂 (@TrophyHusbandD) March 7, 2019

Government should make it compulsory to serve the military for 1 year before your 28th Birthday in Nigeria. The insult, corruption, and so many things will change. Thinking out loud😁 Pass it on now. — @HardyI (@jassjegs) March 7, 2019

Is this satire?

Have you eaten is a very important question please. It is a sign of love sef. — That Andy (@AndyMadaki) March 7, 2019

I have not eaten today, take me out.

If I wanted to live within my means I wouldn’t have come to London, one of the most expensive cities in the world, to study. All great conquests in human history were powered by refusal to live within existing means. This thinking promotes a lack of ambition to grow and improve. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) March 7, 2019