Tribunal declares PDP’s Adeleke winner of Osun governorship election

The Election Petitions Tribunal set up for the 2018 governorship election in Osun State has declared Ademola Adeleke winner of the election. The tribunal said Mr Adeleke won the election at the first ballot on September 22 and the rerun that INEC devised to reach a final conclusion a week later was illegal.

Buhari inaugurates panel for state legislature, judiciary autonomy

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday inaugurated a presidential implementation committee on autonomy of state legislature and judiciary. The panel implementation is in line with fourth alteration to the 1999 Constitution.

The 16-man panel is chaired by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, while the presidential adviser on National Assembly (Senate), Ita Enang, would serve as secretary.

Bauch finance commissioner resigns

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Alhaji Garba Akuyam, has resigned. Akuyam, seen to be one of the strong pillars of the cabinet of Gov. Mohammed Abubakar, took a lot of people by surprise when he announced his ‘voluntary resignation’ at a press conference in Bauchi on Friday.

Kogi govt to immortalise Pius Adesanmi

The Kogi State government says it will immortalise the late Nigerian-born Canadian professor, Pius Adesanmi, by making all his books available in its school libraries. The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Rosemary Osikoya, disclosed this during a ceremony organised in honour of the deceased in Abuja.

She said his death came at a time when the state ministry was reaching out to Kogi scholars like Mr Adesanmi, who could help put the educational standard of the state on a high pedestal.

Bauchi guber poll: Court to deliver judgement March 25

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed March 25 to deliver judgment on a suit seeking to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from resuming collation or announcing result of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date after counsel in the matter adopted their written addresses on Thursday.