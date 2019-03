Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

there are too many Nigerians in the world for me not to find a husband — Chizi Duru (@ChiziDuru) March 21, 2019

You are such a patriarchy princess, dear.

Some of us are single but nobody will believe we are really single. — MR AHMED 🇳🇬 (@MrAhmeed_) March 22, 2019

What’s my business, singleton.

Gosh! So some people actually believe that when the prosecution “closed its case” on #Onnoghen, it means the case is over and Joe Abah should apologise to him? Gosh. I hereby close my case and apologise for having an opinion! 😂 — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) March 22, 2019

Drinks with the boys or dinner with the girls won’t be a bad idea. Don’t lead a boring life😊 — Dr. Dípò | The Career🔌 (@OgbeniDipo) March 22, 2019

And then some fornication!

Truth is, I will not have time for those of you here who are NOT willing to put in the work, to sacrifice, to volunteer & start from the roots, in your immediate communities, to address some fundamental issues. ACTIVE CITIZENRY should be our default status. WE MUST WALK OUR TALK — Juliet ‘Kego | #PiusAdesanmiRIP (@julietkego) March 22, 2019

The Super Eagles needs a new goalkeeper, Uzoho is the worst of all eagles goalkeepers we have had since I was born. He is not even worth the 3rd choice in my opinion. #NGASEY — ifevic (@ifevictor) March 22, 2019