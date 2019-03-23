Deji Adeyanju releases audio of Charly Boy’s collusion with Buhari campaign, Boko Haram attacks Adamawa community and other stories that made the headlines this week

Here are top stories that drove conversation this week:

Tribunal declares PDP’s Adeleke winner of Osun governorship election

The Election Petitions Tribunal set up for the 2018 governorship election in Osun on Friday declared Ademola Adeleke winner of the election. The tribunal said Mr Adeleke won the election at the first ballot on September 22 and the rerun that INEC devised to reach a final conclusion a week later was illegal.

1,119 suspects arrested over electoral offenses – Police

Police and military authorities on Thursday, confirmed that 1,119 persons were arrested in connection with electoral offences during the February 23 and March 9 elections across the country. Police Spokesperson, Frank Mba, an assistant commissioner of police, made this known in Abuja at a joint news briefing by spokespersons of the police and the military at Defence Headquarters.

Deji Adeyanju releases audio of Charly Boy’s collusion with Buhari campaign

Activist Deji Adeyanju on Thursday morning released an audio clip which he said exposes the disgraceful collusion between Charly Boy and the Nigerian government, the same authority he blames for his ongoing ordeal as a murder suspect. In the clip, Charly Boy can be heard suggesting that he received financial support from Keyamo while Adeyanju was in custody, but swiftly added that there was no sinister background to the gift.

Nigeria more divided than Civil War – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday lamented the current state of disunity in Nigeria, stressing that Nigeria was not as divided as it is today, during the civil war



Obasanjo spoke at a one-day “2019 annual retreat/conference and general meeting of members” of Association of Chief Audit Executives of Banks in Nigeria, ACAEBIN, in Abeokuta.

PDP, Atiku in post-election trauma, depression – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, describing their claim of having won last month’s presidential poll as the hallucinatory outcome of a post-election depression.

The APC’s claim was backed by the Muhammadu Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation, which also charged the PDP of being steeped in post-election trauma.

Boko Haram attacks Adamawa community

Resident of Michika, a commercial town in Adamawa, told the New Agency of Nigeria on Sunday that they started hearing gunfire and explosions around 7pm along Michika-Lassa road, but after a fierce gunbattle with the military, they were chased out. Confirming the incident, the Adamawa Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, said the military was on top of the situation.

10 feared dead in fresh herdsmen attack in Benue

At least 10 persons were feared dead in a fresh attack on Tse Ioreleegeb, Babai council ward of Guma local government area of Benue by suspected herdsmen. Confirming the development, the Guma local government council chairman, Mr. Anthony Shawon disclosed that the attackers came in from neigbouring Nasarawa.

I’ll reclaim my mandate, Atiku vows

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has vowed to reclaim his stolen mandate. The PDP Presidential candidate, who spoke in Abuja during a visit to the leaders of the Southern and Middle Belt regions on Wednesday, said the struggle to reclaim the mandate would be achievable with support of the elders.

Nigeria to prosecute parents who refuse to enroll their children in school

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, says Nigeria will soon effect policy to prosecute parents who refused to enrol their children of school age in schools across the country. Adamu made this known in Abuja on Monday while addressing journalists during the 9th edition of the weekend ministerial briefing. He said parents who sabotage the efforts of the government at reducing the number of out of school children would soon be criminalised and would be made to face the wrath

My asset declaration forms were tampered with – Onnoghen tells CCT

Suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen on Monday told the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, sitting in Abuja that his asset declaration forms submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, were tampered with.

Onnoghen insisted at his resumed trial that the Form 001 he filled in 2014 and 2015, were no longer the way he submitted them, to the CCB, querying why the hitherto bound documents appeared “in loose form” before the tribunal, alleging that it was tampered with, with some of the pages missing.Federal High Court.