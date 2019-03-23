How does one deal with insecurity? | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude

Therapy helps. But when it comes to emotions, therapy is about management more than anything else. And what you want is a shift in consciousness.

I like those who request that you go to spirit. Spiritual thinkers and teachers across traditions teach you that beyond management, what you need is a reset.

Therapy helps with your mind, with learning to ensure this challenge is coped with, and doesn’t affect your normal functioning as a human being. But going to spirit leads you beyond the mental formations of your mind. It goes to your essential being, that which is complete and whole already, and reconnects with that as the source of your certainties, as the source of your beliefs, and thus as the source of your thoughts and then emotions.

The key to this is what Eckhart Tolle calls ‘intense present moment awareness’. Buddhist teaching takes that and breaks it down, at its essence, into three things – looking deeply and listening deeply beyond what first appears to you, into what truly is (“Are you sure without that person your life will end – or is that something your mind is tricking you into believing because you just don’t want to lose this person?”) and mindful living.

Meditation is an entry point into spirit.

Prayer, in its original form, the essential kind of meditation is another.

Staying very close to nature, close to the essence of things before the debris and accouterments of modern living.

Accepting every moment just as it is, without labeling and judging is another.

All of these lead you to go back to your spirit – the essence of who you are even if everything is gone: beauty, recognition, hands, legs, national identity.

If you can find a pathway to that place, and stay there every single day (which is the journey I have begun to take with more steadiness), you will find that security comes very easily to you. Because in that space, in that state of essential being, nothing is missing, nothing is lacking and you already have everything you need to enjoy every moment of your life.

