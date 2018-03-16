[The Media Blog] Olamide’s New TV Channel “VOTS” is the latest Invasion of Cable television

I dedicate this television station to my late mum and dad. Thanks for letting me chase my dream .also to my son Batifèori maximiliano adedeji when I look up in the sky I ask myself why am I trying to live if I’m just living to die,but when I look down I see the answer. Thanks for making me a better man. This is also for the day ones who’s been supporting ruthlessly through the thick and thin,those who believed in me when I didn’t even have an idea how far i’d go in this journey.this is also an harbinger for every ghetto kid that you can be anything and achieve anything long as you put your mind to it and work toward it.this is for the YBNL fans and TEAM BADDOSNEH I promise never to make you regret supporting me. More great stuff to come,on my honor 🤞🏾. Let’s all welcome our brand new baby”VOTS(voice of the street)”our television,my television,your television… be heard …[email protected] is only available on PLAY satellite tv transmitter . Just 1k monthly subscription and you have access to 124 channels 🙏🏾. Update !!!! #VOTS
While we we wait for Linda Ikeji to move her eponymous TV brand Linda Ikeji TV to cable television, and take all our money in the process, we can officially report that rapper and YNBL boss Olamide has launched his own unexpected yet praiseworthy TV channel on the Play cable network. Called VOTS (Voice of the Streets), the rapper made the announcement via his Instagram account in the early hours of today, accompanied by words of appreciation for his fans who have supported his music through the years.
Coincidentally, Olamide turns 29, so congratulations are in order. By name, VOTS is an extension of Olamide’s artistic philosophy and ethos, the kind of people-oriented product that has been melded into the rapper’s identity. The channel has found a home on cable service Play TV, and will be available for viewing as from March 15.
I’m still not sure about the slate of content VOTS will serve up. I can definitely count on music and, I’m only theorising here, but I think Olamide may have just gotten himself a little propaganda machine.
I dedicate this television station to my late mum and dad. Thanks for letting me chase my dream .also to my son Batifèori maximiliano adedeji when I look up in the sky I ask myself why am I trying to live if I’m just living to die,but when I look down I see the answer. Thanks for making me a better man. This is also for the day ones who’s been supporting ruthlessly through the thick and thin,those who believed in me when I didn’t even have an idea how far i’d go in this journey.this is also an harbinger for every ghetto kid that you can be anything and achieve anything long as you put your mind to it and work toward it.this is for the YBNL fans and TEAM BADDOSNEH I promise never to make you regret supporting me. More great stuff to come,on my honor 🤞🏾. Let’s all welcome our brand new baby”VOTS(voice of the street)”our television,my television,your television… be heard …[email protected] is only available on PLAY satellite tv transmitter . Just 1k monthly subscription and you have access to 124 channels 🙏🏾. Update !!!! #VOTS
