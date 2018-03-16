[The Media Blog] Olamide’s New TV Channel “VOTS” is the latest Invasion of Cable television

While we we wait for Linda Ikeji to move her eponymous TV brand Linda Ikeji TV to cable television, and take all our money in the process, we can officially report that rapper and YNBL boss Olamide has launched his own unexpected yet praiseworthy TV channel on the Play cable network. Called VOTS (Voice of the Streets), the rapper made the announcement via his Instagram account in the early hours of today, accompanied by words of appreciation for his fans who have supported his music through the years.

Coincidentally, Olamide turns 29, so congratulations are in order. By name, VOTS is an extension of Olamide’s artistic philosophy and ethos, the kind of people-oriented product that has been melded into the rapper’s identity. The channel has found a home on cable service Play TV, and will be available for viewing as from March 15.



I’m still not sure about the slate of content VOTS will serve up. I can definitely count on music and, I’m only theorising here, but I think Olamide may have just gotten himself a little propaganda machine.